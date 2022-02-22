Cerner (PRNewsfoto/Cerner Corp.)

Cerner (PRNewsfoto/Cerner Corp.)

 By Cerner Corp.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) today announced results for the 2021 fourth quarter and full year that ended Dec. 31, 2021.

The fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release can be viewed here as well as on the company's website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

Cerner's Website: www.cerner.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerner-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301487893.html

SOURCE Cerner Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.