CerpassRx and GoodRx Launches Employee Relief Program in response to COVID-19

DALLAS, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CerpassRx, a Texas-based pharmacy benefit management company, announced a partnership with GoodRx and the launch of the Employee Relief Program to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19. CerpassRx and GoodRx understand that during these uncertain times businesses are looking to offer discounted healthcare options to their employees. CerpassRx took this opportunity to team up with GoodRx to create an employer program that provides GoodRx Gold at no cost for 90 days, saving members up to 90% on their prescriptions and 1 free doctor experience using HeyDoctor.
"Rather than sitting on the sidelines while our clients and other businesses lacked options, we decided to take action," said Eric Yonkus, President and Chief Operating Officer of CerpassRx. "We joined forces with our friends at GoodRx and created a solution that benefits employees now rather than later."
Beyond providing assistance to businesses, CerpassRx is offering a member experience that will allow members overall satisfaction with the pharmacy benefit. Some of the specific highlights of the member experience that the CerpassRx Employee Relief Program offers are:
- Streamlined enrollment process that allows businesses to enroll a large population with ease.
- Using their membership card, enrolled members have access to over 1,000 prescriptions for under $10 that yields a savings of up to 90% at nationwide pharmacies.
- Easy to use website and mobile app for enrolled members to see their exact prescription at nearby pharmacies and to view prescription history to track medications.
- Detailed reporting that will show the value of the program.
"We are always looking to build creative solutions that will bring a positive experience to our clients and members. We are hoping that other healthcare companies will take note and follow our precedence as we blaze this trail within our industry to delivery meaningful cost containment solutions at a time when every American needs them." said B. Greg Buscetto, Chief Executive Officer of CerpassRx.
"These are unprecedented times, and it's more important than ever to help people find affordable ways to access their healthcare needs. The partnership with CerpassRx will allow us to bring participants our lowest available prices, and to consult with a doctor when they need a visit," said Jim Sheninger, pharmacy strategy officer at GoodRx.
About CerpassRx
CerpassRx, formerly Healthcare Highways Rx, is a leading pharmacy benefit management company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. CerpassRx provides clients with innovative, flexible and unsurpassed pharmacy benefit management services. Visit www.cerpassrx.com for more information.
About GoodRx
GoodRx is the country's leading marketplace for affordable and convenient healthcare. The company offers the most comprehensive and accurate resource for prescription medications in the U.S., gathering pricing information from thousands of pharmacies coast to coast, as well as a telehealth marketplace for online doctor visits. Since 2011, Americans with and without health insurance have saved more than $18 billion using GoodRx - more than $5 billion in 2019 alone - and more than 16 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts for their medications. GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and tens of thousands of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. For more information, visit www.goodrx.com.
Connect with us: www.cerpassrx.com
… on Facebook
… on LinkedIn