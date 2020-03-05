DALLAS, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CerpassRx, a Texas-based pharmacy benefit management company, announced the launch of its integrated partnership with PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy. PillPack is a pharmacy designed to provide the best possible customer experience in the U.S. for people who take multiple daily prescriptions. PillPack delivers medications in pre-sorted dose packaging, coordinates refills and renewals, and makes sure shipments are sent on time. CerpassRx has created a program with PillPack that provides seamless digital access and transparent cost information for customers along with the opportunity for member plans to explore new and novel network strategies.
"The combined teams worked hard to understand customer needs and designed a remarkably thoughtful program," said Eric Yonkus, President and Chief Operating Officer of CerpassRx. "We have appreciated PillPack's service reputation for years and are proud to introduce this integration, bringing new convenience and transparency to our members' experience."
Beyond establishing PillPack as a preferred in-network pharmacy, CerpassRx is offering member experience benefits that will improve their overall satisfaction with the pharmacy benefit. Some of the specific highlights of the PillPack service are:
- Streamlined and comprehensive integrated enrollment process for eligible CerpassRx members.
- Flexible packaging to meet the members' needs including multi-dose, bottles, and cold chain for injectables and other medication needs.
- The ability to order medications and engage with PillPack either digitally or on the phone, and have access to 24/7 pharmacists support.
- New transparency for customers, showing how much a medication will cost before purchase, and the option for members to work with CerpassRx to explore novel approaches that simplify cost information.
"CerpassRx is transforming pharmacy benefits to give customers a completely new kind of benefit experience. We're constantly creating new models that are simpler and more transparent for our members and clients. We're excited to work with PillPack to bring these new models to market," said Greg Buscetto, Chief Executive Officer of CerpassRx.
About CerpassRx
CerpassRx, formerly Healthcare Highways Rx, is a leading pharmacy benefit management company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. CerpassRx provides clients with innovative, flexible and unsurpassed pharmacy benefit management services. Visit www.cerpassrx.com for more information.
