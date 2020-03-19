LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics today announced it has joined Business Group on Health, which advocates for innovative solutions to healthcare and benefit challenges for some of the nation's top employers.
Business Group on Health's membership includes more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, providing coverage for 60 million workers, retirees, and their families. The group is dedicated to advancing policies that help employers better manage healthcare costs.
Certilytics' membership comes as the company continues to expand its commercial product portfolio with innovative solutions designed to help employers optimize their care management and benefit programs while improving health outcomes.
"We are thrilled to begin equipping self-funded employers with our advanced predictive analytics capabilities, which have already helped some of the nation's largest insurers and PBMs achieve millions in annual savings," said Wes Smith, Certilytics' Vice President for Actuarial Solutions & Client Engagement. "We are dedicated to continuing to develop innovative products that reduce healthcare costs for employers while improving health outcomes for employees and their families."
Certilytics' innovative solutions include:
- Nucleus Data Warehousing + AI, which empowers employers and other healthcare organizations to better manage the cost of care and improve care delivery by combining sophisticated healthcare data management with powerful predictive analytics
- The Aspects Suite, which offers custom and pre-built dashboards and reports for managing cost at the patient, population, and provider levels
- Provider Insights, which quantifies whether providers are meeting performance targets and enables patient steerage and the design of high-value networks
- CORE Pathways, a clinical episode grouper for the age of AI, organizing complex medical and pharmacy claims into single units of analysis to provide a rich and comprehensive data source for analytics, visualizations, and advanced predictive modeling
For more information, please contact us.
About Certilytics
Certilytics, Inc. provides sophisticated predictive analytics solutions to major healthcare organizations by integrating financial, clinical, and behavioral insights. Customers use the solutions to price and mitigate risk with precision and confidence, creating unique value for patients, actuaries, clinicians, data scientists, and developers. Our clients see the future through data using our advanced technologies, including the BrainstormTM AI deep learning platform, our library of predictive models, the Aspects reporting suite, and the CORE Pathways next-generation clinical episode grouper.
Our Healthcare Predictive Data Analytics Platform is adopted via remote hosted deployment or onsite within each customer's IT infrastructure, and is configured using the latest Hadoop and open-source technologies to ensure scaling. Certilytics is a closely held private company that was launched through an innovative product development and partnering arrangement with two national healthcare organizations. Certilytics is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., with a national footprint of employees and customers.
Contact:
Austin Wright
Austin.wright@certilytics.com
804-698-9461