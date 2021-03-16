FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec announced today that Eric Thompson has joined its Office of NERC Compliance team as Senior CIP Analyst.
"Eric has proven capabilities in cyber security," said Certrec's Executive Director of Cyber and Information Technologies, Steven Thomas. "He has substantial experience in CIP compliance for NERC, NIST, and ISO regulations. We are excited to add his expertise to our team."
Mr. Thompson has more than two decades of experience in cyber security, plant design, and instrumentation and controls. In his previous roles as Cyber Security Engagement Lead and NERC CIP Compliance Specialist at ABB Enterprise and Florida Power & Light, respectively, he was responsible for authoring cyber security incident response procedures, investigating security violations, and ensuring cyber security processes were in compliance with all federal and state regulatory requirements.
"I have a great feeling about joining the Certrec team," Thompson said. "They provide the necessary tools and services that teams managing regulatory standards need. I am excited to start my journey with the leading regulatory compliance organization in the United States."
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC) provides competitively priced regulatory compliance services to NERC registered entities. The ONC team guides registered entities in implementing standards, preparing for audits with regulators, maintaining positive compliance, and more. In his new role at Certrec, Eric will collaborate with clients to develop cyber security policies, maintain compliance, and provide training when appropriate.
Founded in 1988, Certrec is a regulatory compliance and advanced information technology service provider with more than 1,500 cumulative years of energy industry and IT experience, helping clients manage the regulatory process to their advantage.
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), and Office of New Plant (ONP) solutions are used by nuclear, fossil, solar, and wind facilities and Registered Entities across the United States when complying with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance and licensing standards.
Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, ensuring that its regulatory compliance web-tools and facilities comply with an internationally recognized standard of best practices regarding business, cyber and physical security and control. Also, Certrec successfully completed a Type 2 SOC 2 examination where the scope of Document Management and Regulatory Services was examined against the Trust Services principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Certrec is committed to undergoing similar required annual examinations and audits to maintain or exceed current levels of service.
