NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xtiva, the only provider of Sales Performance Management Technology and Services exclusively for the financial service industry, announced that Cetera Financial Group, has signed an agreement to deploy the Xtiva Reward incentive compensation module - part of the XtivaCloud Performance Platform - across all the business units in Cetera's Traditional and Specialty channels. A phased rollout to Cetera's advisor communities will take place following planning and foundational work in 2022.
Key Benefits:
- Single system of record to support all performance management objectives across the organization;
- Increases operational leverage and continues to support streamlining of the technology platform while also reducing risk;
- Significant enhancement to the Advisor experience with new dashboards and business intelligence; and
- Support for inorganic growth with flexible configuration and dedicated Xtiva professional services expertise for fast and effective onboarding of new firms and advisors.
As described by Rick Scearbo, Chief Revenue Officer at Xtiva, "Cetera is on a mission to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible, empowering its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through their advice centric experience. That's their roadmap and we are pleased to be an important step in that journey."
About Xtiva
Xtiva Financial Systems provides the leading sales performance management (SPM) and incentive compensation management (ICM) systems for the financial services industry. Xtiva's cloud-based Performance Platform enables financial organizations to drive scalable performance improvement through better business intelligence, sales enablement, talent management and supported by dynamic and compelling incentive compensation based on a single system of record. 90 financial service enterprises use Xtiva's software, services and support, to maximize their salesforce investments and business performance. Xtiva's customer obsessed team is dedicated to ensuring its customers and their partners achieve more every day.
Unlock front-office velocity. Drive revenue. Eliminate profit leakages. Achieve More. Learn more at http://www.xtiva.com, via Twitter or on LinkedIn.
About Cetera Financial Group®
Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.
Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.
Visit http://www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
