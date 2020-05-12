LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of evolving advisor and client needs through the current market environment, Cetera® is enhancing its organizational alignment and accelerating the delivery of new programs and technologies. New roles and teams will be oriented around the advisor, focused on bringing Cetera's network of 8,000 financial professionals growth-based programs and services with a personalized and streamlined experience.
Adam Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera, said, "In disruptive environments, the firms that thrive are those that "lean in" to change. We were fortunate to enter into this unprecedented environment in a position of strength, having spent the last 18 months engineering the organization to most effectively execute our strategy to help our advisors reach more clients through the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience®. Our organizational realignment builds on our unique service model that creates a custom experience for our advisor communities. It augments our ability to quickly deliver the programs and services advisors need in the current market environment, meeting them where they are in terms of how they serve their clients. New roles and teams will deliver programs like the recently launched Resiliency Pack and the technologies like the AdviceWorks client portal in a more personalized and seamless way, positioning our advisors, their clients and our firm for success now and in the future."
New teams and roles include:
- Advisor Growth teams dedicated exclusively to fueling organic growth within existing advisors' practices and helping them reach more clients who need sound financial advice. The teams will serve as the hub for the wealth of Cetera growth resources available to advisors across the organization. They are led by Elisa Del Valle and Craig Markham, who are being elevated to the positions of Advisor Growth Officers. The team is completed with Malissa Lischin, who recently joined Cetera and brings 25 years of experience in financial services with a core competency in key account management and strategic growth. Cetera will continue to build out this team.
- Driving best-in-class service standards, Kim Holweger has been promoted to Head of Operations for Cetera. Kim has 34 years in service roles at Cetera and will be expanding oversight across operations teams to bring the industry-leading service levels she implemented as Chief Operating Officer for Cetera Investment Services to advisors across the network.
- Optimizing the service experience across the complete advisor lifecycle, Jon Rothenberg has been promoted to Head of Advisor Experience and Service. Jon will focus on creating a streamlined and simplified experience for advisors from account opening to training to the delivery of intuitive technology.
To further Cetera's stategy to extend an Advice-Centric Experience to more clients, additional roles focused on growth include:
- Tim Stinson, Head of Wealth Management, has new oversight for business development at Cetera. As Head of Wealth Management, Tim oversees sales and consulting support of advisory platforms and investment solutions. Tim has over 20 years in the financial advice profession, with a focus on driving growth for organizations through business development and advisory.
- Bob Doolittle has joined the firm as Head of Enterprise Engineering, which, in addition to overseeing the onboarding of potential mergers and acquisitions, will improve operational effectiveness and process efficiency. Bob brings 20 years of financial services experience focused on operationalizing and transforming processes, technologies and practices.
About Cetera Financial Group®
Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.
Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.
"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.
