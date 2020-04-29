CFGI to Extend the Workiva Platform to Its SOX Reporting and GRC Clients

BOSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFGI, a leading national provider of high-end technical accounting, risk management and finance advisory services, today announces a partnership with Workiva (NYSE: WK), provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform. CFGI will extend the Workiva platform to provide a virtual, controlled way for its clients to modernize Sarbanes Oxley Act (SOX) compliance as well as governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes.
CFGI chose the Workiva platform for its connected reporting capabilities, control testing, real-time collaboration, cloud-based access, stringent security measures and permissions controls.
"Our cloud-based platform has helped thousands of organizations to access their data in our secure environment and keep working with their teams from anywhere and at any time they want," said Mike Rost, Vice President of Partnerships at Workiva. "Our partnership with CFGI is a natural fit and a win-win for clients who will combine our data-linking technology with essential advisory services to reduce risk and make better, data-driven decisions."
With the Workiva platform, CFGI SOX and GRC clients will be able to:
- Access Data and Work Remotely: Clients can access their data in a secure, cloud environment and keep working with their teams and CFGI from wherever and whenever necessary.
- Integrate Risk and Controls: Clients can connect GRC, point solution and other audit risk and compliance systems to share issues, risk, controls and other critical data.
- Collaborate with Control: Managers can control collaborators' access to defined datasets, establish multi-step approvals and document the execution of controls with full audit trails.
- Consult and Monitor Virtually: CFGI has built in comprehensive functionality covering all aspects of monitoring service organizations and reviewing SOC 1 reports as well as custom features for step-by-step guidance on ensuring completeness and accuracy of key reports and data.
"Cutting-edge capabilities supported by continuous availability and industry leadership make the Workiva platform the obvious choice to drive greater value for the many hundreds of clients that CFGI serves," said Daniel Shafrir, Partner and National Leader of IT Risk Advisory at CFGI.
"We believe the Workiva platform will deliver even greater visibility into our clients' control environment, reduce risks, improve collaboration between control owners, increase employee morale by minimizing unproductive, low-value work and lower compliance costs," added Shafrir.
For more information on the partnership, CFGI and Workiva customers can visit workiva.com/partners/cfgi.
About Workiva
Workiva, provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Workiva customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE: WK), please visit workiva.com.
About CFGI
CFGI, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, is a highly specialized financial consulting firm that supports the office of the CFO with all its accounting, finance, risk management and digital transformation needs. As an extension of your SOX, internal audit or corporate finance team, CFGI can serve in a variety of capacities – from technical accounting or finance transformation advisor to IPO and M&A support to controller or CFO. To learn more, visit www.cfgi.com.
