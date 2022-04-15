Prominent Charleston Personal Injury law firm, CFJ Injury Lawyers announces that attorney, Chelsea Vander Pols has joined the practice.
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CFJ Injury Lawyers is an established personal injury law firm based in North Charleston, SC. Attorney Catherine F. Juhas and her legal team are pleased to announce that a new associate attorney, Chelsea Vander Pols, has joined the practice. Chelsea's legal knowledge will be a great addition to the firm, helping clients recoup physically, financially and emotionally from their injuries. Ms. Vander Pols grew up in Michigan and attended Central Michigan University where she earned a B.S. in Political Science and a B.A. in Journalism. She then moved to South Carolina in 2018 to attend law school. Ms. Vander Pols graduated from Charleston School of Law in May 2021 and was recently admitted to practice law in South Carolina. She joins a seasoned legal team and will be working with clients on personal injury, accidents and workers' compensation cases.
For those injured at no fault of their own, CFJ Injury Lawyers in North Charleston provide the individualized attention that each client deserves. Whether the case is a motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation claim, or a wrongful death claim, the experienced injury lawyers will examine all of the facts and then proceed on the best possible path toward a favorable resolution.
"I am thrilled to become a member of this well-respected firm," says Chelsea Vander Pols.
More about CFJ Injury Lawyers:
CFJ Injury Lawyers fight for those that have been injured or harmed by the negligent or wrongful conduct of others. As experienced professionals who specialize in personal injury cases, they represent victims of auto and motorcycle accidents, workers' compensation, social security disability, premises liability, wrongful death and much more. CFJ Injury Lawyers is located at 2185 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston, SC. For more information about the law firm, please call 843-553-0007 or visit http://www.chsinjurylawyers.com.
