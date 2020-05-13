WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has named Joshua Humbert as Director of Development for the Center for Financial Planning.
Humbert will lead the Center's development and fundraising operations. He will oversee all aspects of philanthropic strategies, including institutional giving, private philanthropy, development operations and stewardship. Humbert will report to the Center's Managing Director, D.A. Abrams, CAE.
"Joshua has incredible expertise in business development and philanthropy. He will play an integral role in helping the Center build a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession to help secure the financial future of all Americans," said Kevin Keller, CAE, CFP Board's CEO. "We are happy to welcome him to the CFP Board team."
Humbert joins CFP Board from the Humbert Group, a fundraising and development consultancy where he served as managing director. Prior to the Humbert Group, he worked with the National Urban League as vice president of philanthropic strategies and major gifts. Humbert had previously worked in the development offices at Spelman College, the University of Maryland, College Park, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington. He also spent three years as an investment broker for Merrill Lynch.
"Joshua is an important addition to the Center's staff," said Abrams. "He has built a significant record of community and business engagement, and we look forward to seeing the results of his efforts to increase the Center's impact to benefit the public."
Humbert has more than 15 years of partnerships and business advancement experience. He earned his B.S. in Political Science from Norfolk State University, M.A. in Philanthropic Studies from Indiana University, and a Chartered Adviser in Philanthropy Certification (CAP) from American College.
ABOUT CFP BOARD
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.
ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING
The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.