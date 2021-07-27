WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. ("CFP Board") announces today the names of twenty-six CFP® professionals who filed for bankruptcy during the period when CFP Board's prior Bankruptcy Disclosure Procedure was effective, but who failed to disclose the bankruptcy to CFP Board. CFP Board discovered that these individuals had filed for bankruptcy when CFP Board conducted background checks on all CFP® professionals to detect potential misconduct that previously had not been reported to CFP Board.
Prior Bankruptcy Disclosure Procedures
CFP Board's prior Bankruptcy Disclosure Procedures were in effect from July 2012 until June 30, 2020, and applied to CFP® professionals who filed for bankruptcy one time. Under these prior procedures, which were put in place to address an increased number of bankruptcies that were being filed by Americans, including CFP® professionals, as a result of the Great Recession, CFP Board did not investigate or adjudicate the single bankruptcy. Instead, CFP Board noted the bankruptcy filing on the CFP® professional's public profile, which is available on the "Find a CFP® Professional" and "Verify an Individual's CFP® Certification" search functions. CFP Board also issued news releases to identify those CFP® professionals who had filed bankruptcy.
CFP Board's Revised Bankruptcy Standard and Procedures
CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct (Code and Standards) and Procedural Rules came into effect on June 30, 2020 and set forth a revised bankruptcy standard and procedures. The Code and Standards provides that a CFP® professional may not engage in conduct that reflects adversely on his or her integrity or fitness as a CFP® professional, upon the CFP® marks or upon the profession. This includes conduct that results in a personal bankruptcy or business bankruptcy filing or adjudication where the CFP® professional was a control person of the business, unless the CFP® professional can rebut the presumption that the bankruptcy demonstrates an inability to manage responsibly the CFP® professional's or the business's financial affairs. CFP Board is enforcing this bankruptcy standard through the processes set forth in the Procedural Rules, including by conducting investigations, filing and adjudicating Complaints, and issuing sanctions for violations of this standard. CFP Board publishes public sanctions in a press release and in the CFP® professional's disciplinary history on Verify a CFP® Professional and Find a CFP® Professional.
CFP Board has issued a Notice Regarding Bankruptcy Standard and Procedures that details CFP Board's reporting requirements, standards and procedures regarding bankruptcies. Particularly noteworthy is that CFP Board now uses a streamlined adjudication procedure to determine whether a single bankruptcy reflects adversely on a CFP® professional's integrity or fitness, upon the CFP® marks or upon the profession. Under that procedure, a CFP® professional with a single bankruptcy may accept a public censure without incurring a hearing fee. Otherwise, CFP Board will issue a streamlined complaint, impose a hearing fee, and follow an expedited adjudication procedure. When a CFP® professional has multiple bankruptcies, CFP Board will continue to follow its normal procedure for adjudicating complaints.
The public may review an individual's bankruptcy and disciplinary information and certification status with CFP Board at CFP.net/verify. More information regarding a CFP® professional's bankruptcy filing can be found at the U.S. Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records ("PACER") website. Please note that you will be required to register and pay a nominal fee to view the information.
The individuals who filed for bankruptcy during the pendency of the Bankruptcy Disclosure Procedure but who failed to disclose the bankruptcy to CFP Board are set forth below:
NAME
LOCATION
STATE
BANKRUPTCY TYPE
FILING DATE
Xavier Allen, CFP®
Central Islip
New York
Personal – Chapter 13
September 2017
John A. Amirante, CFP®
Trenton
New Jersey
Personal – Chapter 7
September 2015
Julie Bessent, CFP®
Fort Lauderdale
Florida
Personal – Chapter 7
October 2011
Yu Chin Chen, CFP®
Los Angeles
California
Personal – Chapter 7
July 2010
Kyle J. Christianson, CFP®
Tampa
Florida
Personal – Chapter 13
April 2013
Antonio Costa, CFP®
Greenbelt
Maryland
Personal – Chapter 13
May 2011
Steve M. Cote, CFP®
Boston
Massachusetts
Personal – Chapter 7
August 2012
Joseph DeMuro, Jr., CFP®
Harrisburg
Pennsylvania
Business – Chapter 7
March 2014
Michael P. Duprey, CFP®
Alexandria
Virginia
Personal – Chapter 7
March 2014
Russell R. Eberwein, Jr., CFP®
Columbus
Ohio
Personal – Chapter 7
July 2017
Alin Hall, CFP®
Palm Beach
Florida
Personal – Chapter 13
October 2013
Dan R. Henrickson, CFP®
Tampa
Florida
Personal – Chapter 7
November 2010
Gary A. Hess, CFP®
Harrisonburg
Virginia
Business – Chapter 11
May 2018
Brent Keller, CFP®
Fort Myers
Florida
Business – Chapter 7
July 2013
Kenneth Lee, CFP®
Oakland
California
Personal – Chapter 7
July 2016
Sarah D. Lenda, CFP®
Raleigh
North Carolina
Personal – Chapter 7
April 2014
Dennis Loxton III, CFP®
Atlanta
Georgia
Personal – Chapter 7
August 2011
Sandra J. Moss, CFP®
Chicago
Illinois
Personal – Chapter 13
January 2013
James J. O'Boyle, CFP®
Wilkes Barre
Pennsylvania
Personal – Chapter 13
June 2011
Lloyd C. Price, CFP®
Newark
New Jersey
Personal – Chapter 7
November 2013
Lee Robinson, CFP®
Los Angeles
California
Personal – Chapter 7
September 2011
John P. Schiro, CFP®
Poughkeepsie
New York
Personal – Chapter 7
October 2018
Gundeep Singh, CFP®
Los Angeles
California
Business – Chapter 7
January 2015
Audrey Lynn Snell, CFP®
Palm Beach
Florida
Personal – Chapter 7
May 2015
Sylvia Szabo-Larson, CFP®
Santa Monica
California
Personal – Chapter 7
February 2016
Hiroko Tatebe, CFP®
Los Angeles
California
Personal – Chapter 7
March 2015
ABOUT CFP BOARD
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 90,000 people in the United States.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfp-board-discloses-bankruptcies-by-cfp-professionals-301342586.html
SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.