WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has named Jeanne Hamrick as Director of External Communications, responsible for external and media communications for the organization.
Hamrick will lead efforts to build and enhance the value proposition of CFP Board and the CFP® certification among media, industry, thought leaders and policy makers. She will oversee and direct activities for public relations, media relations and social media working, collaboratively with CFP Board's subject matter experts and departments. Hamrick will report to Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Stewart, Esq.
"Jeanne's expertise in media relations, integrated communications and storytelling is a valuable addition to the CFP Board team," said Kevin Keller, CFP Board's CEO. "Her experience in prestigious organizations will drive our public relations and social media activities to elevate CFP Board's voice in the national dialogue of financial planning and advice."
Hamrick joins the CFP Board from Freddie Mac where she created and implemented public relations strategies for its single-family business unit and led its proactive and reactive media activities. Prior to Freddie Mac, she worked at the American National Red Cross where she was responsible for building awareness of key programs including disaster response, fundraising campaigns and corporate partnerships. Hamrick also served as principal of her communications consulting firm, as Director of Communications at Goodwill Industries International, Inc., and as an executive with two Washington D.C.-area independent schools.
Hamrick has more than 30 years of strategic and tactical communications experience after working as a journalist early in her career. Among her volunteer activities, she has served on Communications Committees of both the National Press Club and the Public Relations Society of America's NCC Chapter and as a guest lecturer at American University. She's an avid runner, having completed 10 marathons. The Niagara Falls, New York, native earned her B.A. in Mass Communications from St. Bonaventure University.
ABOUT CFP BOARD
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 86,000 people in the United States.