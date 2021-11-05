WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "Global Action Initiative - Media's Role in Responding to Climate Change"
The third day of our "Global Action Initiative 2021 – Project Earth", which aired at 7 p.m. ET, November 4, focused on rising sea-levels and the media's role in responding to extreme weather.
We filmed the show on location along the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland in eastern United States. That region is a microcosm for climate change where warmer waters, extreme weather and threats to wildlife have put the area and its culture at risk.
We also discussed our ten-year record of covering the climate crisis from melting icebergs in Greenland to disappearing rain forests of the Amazon.
Next, we premiered the documentary – "Zero Hour: Climate Change in Europe" -- highlighting efforts by a new generation of scientists to find solutions as the continent is hit by droughts, floods, and tidal surges.
Our Day Four's event, which will air at 7 p.m. ET, November 5, will focus on how global citizens can make a difference by reducing their carbon footprint. And we'll go online to TikTok, filled with tips on how you can help save the planet and how small lifestyles changes can make a big difference.
Then we'll play the documentary – "Zero Hour: Climate Change in Southeast Asia", focusing on a part of the world where cities are at the highest risk from rising sea levels and floods caused by extreme weather.
For more information about the "Global Action Initiative 2021 – Project Earth", please follow https://america.cgtn.com/gai/gai.html
