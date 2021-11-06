WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Environmentalists are sounding the warning on climate change. As part of its longstanding commitment, our week-long event "Global Action Initiative 2021: Project Earth" highlighted the gravity of the crisis, explored ideas and heard from global leaders, scientists and young activists.
Small actions can have a big impact. Day Four show, which aired at 7 E.T. p.m. November 5, focused on what we, as global citizens, can do to reduce our carbon footprint. We talked with people who are adopting a greener lifestyle. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and United Nation's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten shared their views on fighting climate change.
Following the discussion, we played the documentary – "Zero Hour: Climate Change in Southeast Asia" – an in-depth look at the impacts of climate crisis in the region and the voices of young people.
Our Day Five show on November 6 will explore the intersection of policy and personal action. We will report from COP 26 and speak with youth voices all over the world. Our keynote speakers will be the UN Resident Coordinator in China and a global leader at the World Wildlife Fund.
Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., will take questions from students. We will also hear from a senior World Bank official, a Nobel Prize winning economist, and professor at Harvard University among others.
Finally, we will release our declaration "Global Media Strategic Framework on Climate Action" appealed for actions to curb carbon emission and spread public awareness and galvanize a global response against climate change.
For more information about "Global Action Initiative 2021 - Project Earth", please follow https://america.cgtn.com/gai/gai.html
