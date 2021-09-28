MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chalice Network™ proudly announces the addition of CPA Site Solutions® as its latest partner of Chalice Enterprise, the white-label marketplace that digitally delivers member benefits to the nation's leading financial institutions, businesses, and associations. Through this partnership, CPA Site Solutions, a ProSites® company, will bring a full suite of benefits to help their 7,500+ financial professionals start, run, grow, manage, and sell their practices — all while saving time and money.
"We are excited about growing our partnership with CPA Site Solutions. Chalice Enterprise will help CPA Site Solutions provide solutions beyond technology and marketing. By working together, we will deliver a platform that's full of benefits, discount programs, and office supplies to solve CPA challenges at every stage of their business lifecycle," explains Keith Gregg, CEO of Chalice Network.
The pairing of the two companies will enable financial offices, both small and large, to focus on their customers while ensuring access to standard professional business programs such as group health insurance, payroll processing, employee benefits, and legal protection as well as access to professional marketing and software services. More importantly, when a tax professional is looking to grow, or retire, they can receive a comprehensive M&A strategy playbook, business valuation, and business listing with Succession Link.
"CPA Site Solutions is always looking for new ways to better serve our clients and bring them the best tools and resources. Typically, our clients have to source all of these services separately and at a much greater cost to their overhead. That's why our partnership with Chalice is a great fit. The offerings that Chalice Enterprise brings to the table allows us to offer our clientele a comprehensive range of solutions suited for them while keeping us the clear leader and best choice for financial marketing software partner," states Keith Washington, VP of Product, ProSites.
"We're looking forward to creating a very innovative, tech-forward collaboration with CPA Site Solutions. They are fintech pros and have a great presence in the financial services industry — it's a big deal for us to be working together," states Keith Gregg, adding, "By bringing the technology and resources from both companies, CPA Site Solutions' community of tax professionals will have access to tailored solutions and discount prices for all their needs."
About Chalice Network™
Chalice Network is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at http://www.chalicenetwork.com.
About CPA Site Solutions®, a ProSites® Company
ProSites helps thousands of community-based professionals accelerate growth through innovative website design and marketing solutions. Their three lines of business focus on the financial, dental, and medical industries. Financial professionals can access website design and marketing solutions specifically tailored to their needs through ProSites' line of business, CPA Site Solutions.
In addition to website design, CPA Site Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of online marketing solutions to increase brand awareness and demand for services. To learn more about ProSites, please visit http://www.ProSites.com. To learn more about CPA Site Solutions, please visit http://www.CPASiteSolutions.com.
