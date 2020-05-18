KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoxville law firm Bernstein, Stair & McAdams LLP announced today that Knox County Chancellor, Michael W. Moyers, will join the firm effective January 22, 2021, upon his resignation, after having served on the Bench for over 14 years. Chancellor Moyers is the second Knox County Chancellor to join the firm with Chancellor Daryl R. Fansler having joined the firm in 2014 after his service of 16 years on the Bench.
Moyers was elected Third Division Chancellor for the 6th Judicial District of Tennessee in August 2006. Prior to his election to the Bench, Chancellor Moyers was the Law Director for Knox County Government.
A 1987 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, Chancellor Moyers joined the Knox County Law Director's office in 1988 under then Law Director, Dale Workman. Moyers was elected Knox County Law Director in August 2000 and served continuously in that office until September 1, 2006, when he was elected Chancellor.
During his years in the Law Director's office, Chancellor Moyers represented and advised every board, commission, committee, and subcommittee that makes up the Knox County governing structure. He has participated in litigation on nearly every topic which touches government practice, with an emphasis on land-use law.
"The firm is very pleased that Chancellor Moyers is joining us," said Allison Easterday Alexander, a partner with the firm. "His years of experience on the Bench, as well as extensive experience in county government, make him uniquely qualified to provide a high level of expertise on complex matters of law."
Partner Scott Taylor added, "The Chancellor is an excellent attorney with a great understanding of people. He will no doubt become a highly sought-after counselor at Bernstein, Stair & McAdams."
Chancellor Moyers will practice primarily in the areas of Mediation and Arbitration, General Civil Litigation, Appellate Advocacy, Family Law, and Zoning and Municipal Law.
Until he joins the firm, Chancellor Moyers will recuse himself from all cases involving attorneys at Bernstein, Stair & McAdams due to the conflict of interest.
ABOUT BERNSTEIN, STAIR & McADAMS LLP
Now in its 61st year, Bernstein, Stair & McAdams LLP is a general practice firm handling civil litigation, family law, business transactions, real estate development and finance, employment matters, probate, bankruptcy, and mediation and arbitration.
