SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's fastest-growing, most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and channel management platform provider, announced today the appointment of Perry Smith as VP of engineering. Smith brings extensive B2B software engineering management experience, including leading engineering teams that have built web, cloud, SaaS and enterprise applications, and will be accountable for leading the company's worldwide team of engineers to continue to advance the company's multi-award winning technology platform. Before joining Impartner, Smith was SVP of Engineering at RES, a digital workspace software company, and has held VP of engineering roles at various software companies including McAfee, Kana Software, MicroWarehouse, Agilisys and Kewill. He has a master's degree in engineering from Stanford University.
"We could not be more excited to have someone with Perry's depth of experience in SaaS and in creating and building global engineering teams join the Impartner team and help us continue to further our leadership position in the market," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang, noting that Perry and the company's long-time VP of product management, Gary Sabin, will report to him as part of Impartner's executive team.
"With 75 percent or more of revenue flowing through the channel, I can't think of anything more exciting than joining a company with technology that has the power to so significantly accelerate the performance of companies globally," said Smith. "I look forward to the opportunity to continue to expand our market share through continued breakthrough SaaS innovations and our powerful and fast-growing, deeply experienced team of engineers."
