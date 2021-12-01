DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChannelAssist Inc. and kNEXTis LLC partner to accelerate sales engagement and performance with XLA Solutions' innovative mix of technology and services. This unprecedented offering combines the power of kNEXTis' value engineering and broadcasting with ChannelAssist's industry leading engagement services and incentive management platform. Together this creates the perfect opportunity for companies to design, promote and execute their best fit Channel program in a complex ecosystem of influencers, resellers and supporting organizations.
ChannelAssist is a Channel focused engagement and incentive management innovator, delivering education, promotions, rewards and 1-1 communication to thousands of sales reps on behalf of companies every day. Providing full visibility into the performance of their campaigns and Channel ecosystem, ChannelAssist empowers these companies to analyze and engage right down to the rep, SKU and individual sales behavior.
"This alliance creates a unique opportunity for companies looking to elevate their brand's presence and performance in the channel, and we are excited to join forces to deliver what today's companies really need." said ChannelAssist Vice President of Global Sales, Doug Vilim.
The kNEXTis team is focused on delivering results through a blend of traditional techniques, media and digital programs. Interactive, integration and idea driven elements are always key modules of any engagement campaign they put together. kNEXTis can put together comprehensive engagement packages for any sized business to ensure that their clients receive the best results.
"At kNEXTis we partner with best-in-class organizations, and we are proud to say, ChannelAssist is our partner for powerful engagement programs that deliver outstanding results through our XLA Solutions." said kNEXTis Co-founder, Karl Woolfenden.
About ChannelAssist:
For two decades, ChannelAssist has helped organizations drive over $16 billion in revenue by optimizing indirect channel sales rep engagement with our end-to-end development and management of channel incentive programs. We deliver double-digit revenue growth to organizations by increasing visibility, process automation and sales engagement through our platform, communication campaigns, gamified targeted learning, and full spectrum incentives. As the originators of the industry leading HP Inc. Blue Carpet program, clients optimize their speed to market, rep engagement and revenue growth by capitalizing on ChannelAssist's best-in-class model and unsurpassed expertise. See why global brands trust our solutions to be the answer for their most important channel challenges.
About kNEXTis:
Over the past 20 years the core executive team of kNEXTis LLC, have worked with organizations to help them grow and scale their companies. Combining the best practices of management consulting and broadcasting with sales and marketing, they have created a unique company that drives results from the value the company has to its customers, employees and vendors. kNEXTis is co-owned by nFLXn Point Group and Business Class News.
