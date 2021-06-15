TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health CareNu, an organization founded on a new approach to population health management in a joint venture with Next Healthcare Solutions (NHS), today announced the launch of Assurity DCE, a program within its portfolio of companies. Assurity DCE is one of only 53 awarded direct contracting entity (DCE) programs in the nation and the only high needs entity awarded in Florida by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Assurity DCE will be participating in Performance Year 2021 of the Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model. At the same time, Chapters Health named Paola Bianchi Delp, MBA, MHA, ACHE, the president of the CareNu division.
"At Chapters Health, we are always looking for opportunities to increase and expand access to quality healthcare for a greater number of individuals in our communities who are faced with advancing age, complex medical conditions and end-of-life issues," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer at Chapters Health. "With this mission in mind, Assurity DCE was created and will be focused on serving the high-needs population in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties in Florida."
"When providers work together to focus on patients' care coordination, invest in technology and other care improvements, they can both increase quality and reduce costs," said Co-founder and CEO Jayadeva Chowdappa, MD.
Assurity DCE is the latest innovative service line to address the needs of the chronically ill in the Chapters Health continuum of offerings.
"As part of a joint venture with key physician partners and under my new executive leadership role, Assurity DCE reinforces our commitment to an integrated value-based care model that puts those in advanced illness and their unique physical, social and emotional needs at the center of care," shared Delp, chief business development officer at Chapters Health and president of CareNu. "This represents not only an honor for the Assurity DCE joint venture but for the future of Chapters Health as we continue to deliver innovative and cutting-edge solutions to the chronically ill in our care."
About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Chapters Health CareNu
Chapters Health CareNu is based on decades of learnings in hospice, palliative and home health care. In looking at the changing landscape of healthcare, it was clear that an emphasis on quality and holistic individual care was needed. CareNu represents the application of this approach to chronic illness management and chronic illness care coordination. This new division of Chapters Health specializes in holistic care across the disease continuum – CareNu provides Chapters Health-quality care further upstream than ever before.
About Next Healthcare Solutions
Next Healthcare Solutions (NHS) is a managed service organization (MSO), founded by Jayadeva Chowdappa, MD, an internal medicine physician with deep experience in value-based care. NHS is a leader in provider education, practice transformation and data analytics. NHS provides turnkey population health management for value-based care organizations with Medicare Fee-for Service (FFS) and managed Medicare plans across Florida and other states. Since its founding in 2021, NHS has successfully launched six (6) MSSO ACOs, and NHS- managed ACOs have collectively achieved $256.57 million in Medicare savings. To learn more, visit nexthealthcaresolutions.com.
