TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health System, one of the nation's premier not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organizations headquartered in Temple Terrace, names Nikki Romence as the organization's first chief people officer. She will start in this role on Monday, October 25, 2021. Romence will be provide leadership and oversight of all functions for People Operations formerly known as Human Resources.
"At Chapters Health, we are pleased to have Nikki join our family," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health. "With nearly 30 years of healthcare experience, Nikki definitely exemplifies what it truly means to be a change leader by inspiring team members to achieve greater goals with coaching, personal accountability and education."
"During my interview process, it was clear to me how important culture is, not only to Andrew, but the rest of the executive team," said Romence. "I want to be a part of an organization that puts employees first! I believe when employees are engaged and productive, then patients and customers will receive an exceptional experience. When employees love what they do, it shows."
Prior to joining Chapters Health, Romence was the assistant vice president of human resources for Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She began her career at Bronson — the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan — as a medical-surgical nurse. To date, some of Romence's key accomplishments include improving customer service satisfaction rankings from the fourth to the first quartile in the nation, best practice implementation of Workday and building a culture of customer centricity.
Romence received her Associate degree in Nursing from Kalamazoo Valley Community College, and her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management and a Masters of Arts degree in Organizational Development from Ashford University. In addition, she served on the Michigan Hospital Association Healthcare HR Conference Planning Committee and is a member of the Forbes HR Council.
