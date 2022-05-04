Charge Enterprise's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, PTGi-ICS, enters into Memorandum of Understanding with TSG Global Inc. PTGi-ICS leverages its global commercial platform to include SMS data messaging services.
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charge Enterprises, Inc. ( Nasdaq: CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle "EV" charging, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PTGi-International Carrier Services Ltd ("PTGi"), a telecommunications company providing global wholesale termination network connectivity with premium quality voice connectivity and discounted rates, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to work towards a definitive agreement with TSG Global Inc. to launch Short Message Services (SMS), commonly known as texting services.
TSG Global's unique telephone number identity solution (TNID), utilizes blockchain to create a digital identity tied to individual phone numbers. By creating a secure chain of custody on these numbers, customers help prevent spam, fraud and abuse which plague the communications industry today.
PTGi plans to sell this proposed new product line across their existing international commercial platform working in alliance with TSG Global Inc (TSG) in the USA. TSG Global will provide SMS technology and region-specific industry knowledge to create a global solution for CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) developers, small and large enterprise, mobile network operators (MNOs) and national telecom incumbents.
"Enterprises, communication providers and government entities can all join the community to create a chain of custody that reduces or potentially eliminates fraudulent activities – without the need for further legislation," said Noah Rafalko, CEO of TSG Global. "We are delighted to partner with PTGi given their history as an international telco provider. Their global relationships with incumbents combined with our enterprise relationships and US market knowledge is a perfect match."
"This strategic partnership unlocks access to new markets and plays to PTGi's strength as a globally distributed commercial platform. By layering our reach on top of partner technologies, we are well positioned to provide value to shareholders now and in the future," said Craig Denson, President & CEO of PTGi.
About TSG Global
TSG Global brings decades of experience in educating, designing, migrating, and deploying the latest vetted communications technologies necessary for today's successful enterprises. With a laser focus on clients' needs, TSG Global unbundles the complex array of communications services and reassemble them in a portfolio that's custom built for each, and every client based on their unique needs. For more information, visit http://www.tsgglobal.com
About PTGi-ICS
PTGI-International Carrier Services Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Charge Enterprises Inc, (Nasdaq: CRGE) a telecommunications division, providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business. For more information please visit http://www.ptgi-ics.com
About Charge Enterprises, Inc.
Telecommunications
Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.
Infrastructure
Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.
To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.
