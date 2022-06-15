Ms. Dark joins CREO as an accomplished business leader, bringing her 29+ years' experience and expertise in global clinical research, formal training in leadership development and executive coaching, and her impressive track record of numerous achievements in strategic development and operational execution.
DURHAM, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO today announced that Charlene Dark has joined the firm as Managing Director. In this capacity, she will oversee the firm's Strategy Development & Insights and Mergers & Acquisitions practices. Ms. Dark will provide leadership and strategic consulting services to CREO's clients in the life sciences, healthcare, and private equity sectors and will help further develop CREO client advisory solutions.
Ms. Dark joins CREO as an accomplished business leader, bringing her 29+ years' experience and expertise in global clinical research, formal training in leadership development and executive coaching, and her impressive track record of numerous achievements in strategic development and operational execution.
"I chose to join CREO because it allows me to apply my deep experience to help companies in clinical research to continue to transform and improve both strategically and operationally," said Ms. Dark. "The way we do clinical research is changing. We rely more heavily on technology and data, and we need to think differently to ensure we use those tools effectively to gain the promised improvements."
"We are excited to welcome Charlene to the CREO team," says Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO. "Charlene's experience in global clinical research, leadership, coaching, strategy, and operations will ensure that CREO continues to deliver important insight and increased value to our clients."
Ms. Dark joins CREO from dMed/Clinipace where she served as Executive Vice President, Clinical Analytics leading the financial and operational growth of the Global Clinical Analytics service line by 3x over three years; served on the executive team during the integration between dMed and Clinipace; and led the business strategy, development and operationalization of the Clarity ecosystem, a data aggregation and analytics solution. Ms. Dark's career has encompassed several leadership roles where her scientific and technical expertise, combined with her strong business strategy and operations acumen as well as exceptional leadership talent, has driven success in industry leading companies such as IQVIA, Syneos Health, and PPD.
Ms. Dark earned her bachelor's degree in statistics from North Carolina State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School.
About CREO, Inc.
CREO is an innovative management consulting firm that shapes growth companies in life sciences and healthcare into healthy, successful organizations. We provide holistic support for organizations through our expertise in growth acceleration and digital transformation. Our approach creates alignment around vision and strategy to drive execution and results. To learn more, please visit us at http://www.creoinc.net.
Media Contact
Mike Townley, CREO, 1 919-624-3098, mtownley@creoinc.net
SOURCE CREO