85,000 sq. ft. Nogales Manufacturing Facility represents Charles Industries' first entry into global manufacturing, greatly increasing the company's manufacturing capabilities.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Industries LLC, a Leading provider of innovative enclosed solutions, has opened its sixth manufacturing facility and first outside the United States with its brand-new Nogales, Sonora, Mexico facility. The investment in a new manufacturing facility comes as Charles is entering into an exciting period of growth and will enable the company to greatly expand production while improving Lead times to customers.
The newly constructed 85,000 square foot facility is part of Nogales' Amphenol Optimize complex, which has been in Nogales since 1984 and currently houses 16 plants for various Amphenol Corporation businesses. The facility has already created 70 Local jobs for the community, with 100 or more additional jobs expected to be filled as the facility ramps up to full capacity with 3 shifts of workers.
"The opening of our Mexico operations represents a significant milestone in the history of Charles Industries. It is central to our vision of expanding our capabilities internationally and favorably competing in our markets." stated General Manager Cristina Cristea. "We remain committed to staying close to our customers, adapting to their changing needs, and furthering Long-term partnerships."
Charles' Nogales facility features many advanced fabrication capabilities required to build and assembly the company's renown fiber optic and wireless environmental enclosures. These capabilities include metal punching and bending, Laser cutting, welding, powder coating, hardware insertion, mechanical and electrical assembly, fiber optic and cable assembly, testing, and inspection. The availability of a skilled Labor pool at Amphenol Optimize to perform these tasks was an important factor in choosing the Nogales Location, with Charles providing supplemental skill training to the Local workforce when required.
Both Charles Industries and the Amphenol Corporation prioritize Sustainability and Green Initiatives at their facilities, and the Nogales facility makes no exception. New equipment was purchased with considerations for energy efficient operations that minimize carbon footprints. Water recycling from the facility's powder coat Line and other fabrication processes reduces usage from Local water sources.
To celebrate the opening of its new facility, Charles hosted a Grand Opening Ceremony for Local officials, Amphenol Corporation representatives, and its employees on June 16, 2022. The celebration included a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting, factory tours, Live music, food and refreshments, donation presentations to Local assistance programs (Home of Our Brothers Cristo Rey, Home for Girls Madre Conchita and Franciscan Nursing Home), and the reveal of an original mural painted by Local artist Luis Manuel Parra Torres.
"We are extremely excited to work with Amphenol Optimize and the people of Nogales to expand our current processes. technology and capacity." said Dominic Imbrogno, Senior Director of Operations for Charles Industries. "We have added several new manufacturing capabilities in this facility and the Nogales expansion better positions Charles to be the industry's trusted partner for innovative enclosed solutions that protect network infrastructure, enabling people and businesses to be better connected."
About Charles Industries:
2022 marks Charles Industries' 54th year as a diversified manufacturing and technology company serving telecommunications, wireless, broadband cable, utility/electric, and industrial markets. Founded in 1968, the company is ISO 9001:2015 and TL 9000-H registered and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, with six additional North American manufacturing centers. Charles Industries is proud to be an Amphenol Corporation Company operating within the Amphenol RF, Optics and Broadband Group. For further information, please visit http://www.charlesindustries.com or call (847) 806-6300.
About Amphenol:
Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's Largest designers, manufacturers, and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. For more information, visit http://www.amphenol.com.
