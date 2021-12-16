LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Charles Lines has joined the company as Director of Business Development, National Clients. In this position, Mr. Lines, also known as "Chuck," will serve as a partner, advocate and strategist to a number of Gilbane's national clients which includes Fortune 100 companies, delivering Gilbane's high level of client satisfaction across its growing national geographic footprint.
Mr. Lines brings versatile industry experience in business development, project and construction management, operations, and engineering from preconstruction through project completion. Chuck has led sales and project development activities on design-build and public-private partnership (P3) projects, and infrastructure projects throughout the Western United States and Canada. Additionally, he has deep relationships in the Southern California market having served in business development roles where he worked with clients in diverse market sectors including healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, sports and entertainment, public sector, and education.
"We are thrilled to have Chuck Lines join us to help build and support our relationships with many of America's leading corporations," said Karen Medeiros, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Chief Marketing Officer, Gilbane Building Company. "Chuck is a multi-faceted, solutions-driven construction executive who understands how to deliver the best outcomes for our clients. We strategically collaborate with clients, architects and industry partners to deliver some of the most dynamic, impactful, and transformational projects in the world and Chuck's expertise accelerates our plans for growth."
Chuck is based in Gilbane's fast-growing Los Angeles office. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from the University of Nebraska and a certificate in light construction and development from the University of California, Irvine.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
Media Contact
Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 2128220319, LRASIC@GILBANECO.COM
SOURCE Gilbane Building Company