NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)- a leading non-profit organization attracting hidden talent that can be trained to fill outsourced consultant or employee roles — recently welcomed Charles Sevola Jr. as its Chief Strategic Advisor for Program Services. Sevola brings with him three decades' worth of experience as an IT Executive and in roles promoting education and employment, employee engagement, thought leadership, financial wellness and philanthropic activities.
In his role prior to joining WOS, Sevola was Head of Prudential's Office of Veterans Initiatives, where he led the firm's efforts in all facets of its Veteran and Military spouse advocacy. In this role, he worked closely with WOS to establish VETalent – the company's adaptations of the nonprofit's model for veterans and later military spouses. This revised model became the basis for all subsequent veteran work undertaken by WOS.
Dr. Art Langer, founder, and chairman of WOS stated, "Chuck will be playing a major role in enhancing our organization's strategy for its veteran and military spouse programs and their implementation with key accounts. He has a proven record of facilitating long term relationships with industry luminaries and we are pleased to have him on board."
Sevola began his career in Information Technology when he joined Prudential in 1990 and has held positions in Prudential's Individual Life Insurance business as a program manager for Y2K remediation, head of development for product administration platforms, and head of technology for the Law, Compliance, and Business Ethics Organization. He also was responsible for the integration of infrastructure applications into a new data center in Tokyo, Japan.
Sevola also sits on the board of directors for the United Services Organization (USO) of NYC and the board of advisors for the Center for New American Security. Additionally, he was a member of the inaugural class of Veteran Leadership Program at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. He also has numerous designations including Fellow, Life Management Institute, and Project Management Professional.
Prior to joining Prudential, Chuck was a communications officer in the U.S. Army, serving as a Platoon Leader and a Battalion Signal Officer. He has a bachelor's in computer science from the State University of New York and a master's degree in information systems management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Since its inception, WOS has provided organizations with outsourced technical and product support, allowing them to take advantage of the ever-growing alternative workforce while offering the highest quality of outsourced employment. In the past 12 months, WOS expanded to 65 locations across the country, affiliated with more than 70 corporate partners and has helped more than 5,500 individuals.
About Workforce Opportunity Services
Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org.
