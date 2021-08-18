CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an exciting 2-2 spring season and weeks of hardcore training, the Charleston Southern University (CSU) Buccaneers are more than ready for the fall 2021 game season. To make the year even more worth waiting for, the Bucs will be playing on a new AstroTurf® football field engineered to enhance safety, playability, and durability.
The school's athletic program worked closely with AstroTurf® to ensure the new installation was completed in time for the 20th Big South Conference season.
"We are extremely pleased with the installation of our new turf," said Jeff Barber, director of athletics at Charleston Southern. "The entire process, from the very beginning to the end, was run as smoothly and efficiently as it possibly could have been. I greatly appreciated the communication between our department and AstroTurf as we navigated through all the steps."
CSU chose one of AstroTurf's most competitive products for the project, the RootZone 3D3 Trionic Blend 60. A leading-edge turf system, RootZone 3D3 fields are a cut above thanks to their texturized layer of fibers that hold down the infill. This special RootZone layer improves shock absorbency, reducing the risk of injury on the field. It also serves to minimize infill migration, a major factor in synthetic turf degradation.
The quality of AstroTurf's turfed surface was independently tested by Michigan State University. Michigan found that playing on the turf effectively reduces torque to the lower extremities. These safety and performance benefits are one of the main reasons why both athletes and field owners prefer AstroTurf®.
In addition to boosting playability, the new field will also get an aesthetic upgrade. The athletic department's updated logo – the three-color Bucky head – will be at mid-field. The end zones will get a refresh with a bold navy background and the Buccaneers wordmark. To comply with the new NCAA legislation passed in the spring, the CSU also chose to extend the gold and navy coaching boxes to the 20-yard line.
"Now that the installation is complete and usage has begun, we have received nothing but great reviews from our players and fans," added Barber.
Charleston Southern University Football is led by former NFL player and Notre Dame all-time leading rusher Autry Denson. An inspiring leader who knows how to bring out the best in his players, Denson is expected to steer the Bucs to a strong finish this year. Charleston Southern was picked to finish fourth in the Big South Conference, although they have their sights on the top-three seeded teams, Monmouth, Kennesaw State, and North Carolina A&T.
The Buccaneers also placed two players on the preseason All-Conference First Team Defence – senior Shaundre Mims and junior Cody Cline. The Bucs have been putting in long hours to prep for what should be a gripping college football season, and they're gearing up for their opening game on September 11th against The Citadel Bulldogs. Home games this year include match-ups against Monmouth, Hampton, Campbell, and North Carolina A&T.
