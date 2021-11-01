CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedShift is excited to announce that Joe Gasque, former President of billion-dollar GE Ultrasound business, United States & Canada, has accepted a position as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. This concludes a nine-month search process in which CEO and Co-Founder, Brian Phillips is moving into the role of Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.
"We are thrilled to welcome Joe as MedShift's Chief Executive Officer," said Brian Phillips. "He brings deep expertise in the medical device and technology industries, and I am confident MedShift's growth and scale will accelerate under his leadership." Gasque is "Extremely excited and honored to be joining the talented MedShift team as they are maniacally focused on solving problems for device manufacturers and physician practices which ultimately improves care for patients."
Gasque is bringing on his 20 years of experience in GE healthcare, where he served as President and General Manager of Ultrasound. He led the strategic and commercial direction for the Ultrasound portfolio in the United States and Canada. Throughout his career he has demonstrated a history of success in the healthcare industry and an impressive track record of leading high-performing teams, priming him to help usher MedShift into a new era of innovation. Gasque says, "I feel fortunate to have spent 20 plus years at GE Healthcare with amazing colleagues that focused every day on improving lives in the moments that matter. What I see at MedShift is that same drive for innovative solutions, passionate teammates, and great client relationships that really make an impact across the aesthetics continuum. Finding challenging problems to tackle and solving them has been the north star of MedShift. I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with a world-class team to scale those solutions and improve patient care."
As Gasque steps into his new role as CEO, long-time CEO and co-founder, Brian Phillips, is transitioning into his new role as Executive Chairman. Gasque will handle MedShifts day-to-day business operations, reporting to Brian Phillips while Phillips will guide MedShift's board of directors in making decisions for the business's future and growth. With Phillips' institutional knowledge and Gasque's experience in the healthcare industry, the two leaders will work together as MedShift continues to deliver on its industry-leading growth.
"I knew Joe was a wonderful fit immediately. He is a highly dedicated leader with billion-dollar large volume experience motivating 600+ employees every day at one of the world's leading healthcare and technology companies. I am very much looking forward to working with Joe to lead the next stage of MedShift's aggressive growth plans"
About MedShift
MedShift, founded in 2015 in Charlotte, NC, delivers a platform as a service to both medical device manufacturers as well as individual medical practices. Foundationally, MedShift enables access to the latest devices and technology to remain competitive and attract new business. MedShift has partnered with over 500 doctors in North America, Australia, and New Zealand to give practices the latest in cutting-edge treatment modalities, services, and systems.
MedShift is disrupting the traditional aesthetic device market by offering permanent placement, holistic subscription services for surgeons, physicians, and their business. MedShift's broad portfolio of services for practices includes a portfolio of 31 leading aesthetic medical devices from nine manufacturers, an aesthetic eCommerce and subscription platform, in-house communications and marketing services, and inbound lead generation. For manufacturers, MedShift delivers a highly secure IoT platform consisting of both hardware and software assets allowing for real-time visibility, remote management, and big data modeling of entire medical device lineups. MedShift adds value across the manufacturer and provider spectrum and continues to empower robust integration with the leading brands and doctors in the industry. Additionally, in its first year of eligibility, MedShift ranked 185 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, leading as the 15th fastest growing health company in the United States.
