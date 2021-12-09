CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charlotte disability lawyers at Collins Price, PLLC announced today the opening of their first Charlotte, NC Social Security Disability law office.
Attorneys Brad Collins and Andrew Price began practicing Social Security Disability Law nearly two decades ago after first meeting as law students at Wake Forest University's School of Law. Their Social Security Disability law firm, Collins Price, PLLC, has additional North Carolina locations serving the Piedmont region of North Carolina.
"Our firm serves disability claimants throughout North Carolina with offices conveniently located near the greater Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Lexington and Mount Airy metros," said Attorney Collins.
According to Attorney Price, the prolonged closing of local Social Security field offices during Covid-19 exacerbated the need for in-person appointments with Charlotte Disability Lawyers. The SSA reports in fiscal year (FY) 2021, SSA's awards of SSDI benefits to disabled persons and their family members were down 25 percent relative to FY 2019. SSI disability awards, granted to people without much work history, were down even more, with a 30 percent decline.
"Social Security's local field offices closed more than 20 months ago, making the Social Security Administration (SSA) one of the last remaining government agencies still closed for in-person services," Attorney Price said. "Our Charlotte Social Security Disability Attorneys meet with claimants remotely or in person to provide the support they need to apply for, or appeal denied disability benefits."
Collins Price, PLLC's Charlotte office is located at: 6425 Bannington Rd., Unit 8a, Charlotte, NC 28226. The Charlotte disability law office is located inside the Bannington Office Park in South Charlotte near Carmel Road and near the Atrium Health South Charlotte Primary Care Office. There is plenty of free, accessible parking in front of the building for clients.
"With this expansion, we will further expand our compassionate and professional services to claimants seeking disability benefits in Charlotte," said Collins. "This new office location underscores our commitment to being present and available to our clients while helping them navigate the complex Social Security Disability process."
About Collins Price, PLLC
Collins Price, PLLC is a Social Security Disability law firm founded by Attorneys Brad Collins and Andrew Price in 2012. Both partners met at Wake Forest University where they attended law school. Collins Price, PLLC focuses on the practice of Social Security Disability Law, serving clients seeking or appealing denied benefits for the federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) programs. Collins Price, PLLC serves claimants throughout North Carolina and specifically serves Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, High Point, Mount Airy and the greater North Carolina Piedmont area.
Media Contact
Brad Collins, Collins Price, PLLC, +1 3367939680, lawoffice@collinsprice.com
SOURCE Collins Price, PLLC