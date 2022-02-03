CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the 2nd largest school district in North Carolina and the 17th largest school district in the United States, and Branching Minds, the digital platform and national leader on Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) and Response to Intervention (RTI), announced a partnership today that will support CMS teachers, and school and district administrators, to save time and effort while making data-driven decisions and strengthening MTSS in schools across the district.
"With the Branching Minds partnership, we are gaining both a thought partner who will help us enhance all of our MTSS practices, structures and approach, and a platform that will help make the work easier and more efficient for all of our educators at CMS - from classroom teachers and support staff to school and district administrators," said Dr. Frank Barnes, Chief Accountability Officer at CMS. "When deciding on which platform would be the best partner for CMS, our team of teachers and administrators found Branching Minds to be best-in-class - the most user-friendly for teachers and the most powerful data-driven solution for administrators."
CMS was searching for a platform to be used across the district's 180 schools serving over 140,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade that would deepen and institutionalize the district's work to accelerate the academic and behavioral improvement of students identified at risk of school failure. MTSS, a collaborative, evidence-based approach to differentiating instruction and providing intervention across academics, social-emotional learning, and behavior, has been demonstrated to be one of the most effective system-wide approaches to improve student outcomes and has been an active part of CMS's strategy for many years. With the partnership with Branching Minds, teachers and administrators will have a more powerful set of practices and tools to support their students' constellation of needs - from those needing special services in some areas to enrichment in other areas.
"The online platform is just one piece of the partnership between CMS and Branching Minds," said Branching Minds co-founder and CEO, Maya Gat. "Just like with every child, every school and school system is different; we are excited to provide CMS with the tailored support to make MTSS easy, efficient, and effective for their schools."
