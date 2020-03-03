TUPELO, Miss., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) has promoted Charlotte Pratt to first vice president, director of talent acquisition and diversity. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing outreach strategies to recruit diverse candidates and managing the bank's team of talent acquisition and development specialists.
Pratt joined BancorpSouth in 2016 as a vice president and diversity manager. She is a highly-regarded human resource professional with more than 25 years of human resource management experience.
"Charlotte has been an important part of our recruiting efforts since she joined our team in 2016," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "With her new expanded role, we'll be able to tap into her vast expertise and experience to enhance our recruiting programs and generate a diverse pool of qualified candidates, which will allow us to make an even greater impact in our communities."
Prior to joining BancorpSouth, Pratt served as benefits and compensation director for a not-for-profit, community-owned, and integrated healthcare delivery system located in Northeast Mississippi and Northwest Alabama for 18 years. She also spent four years as a senior recruitment manager for a national recruiting firm. Her background includes employee staffing, onboarding, benefits and compensation, customer service, project management, benefits administration, records management and policies and procedure compliance.
Pratt earned a master's degree in business administration in human resources management from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, and a bachelor's in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University. She has received several professional certifications, including the Society for Human Resources Management - Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) Certification, Global Remuneration Professional (GRP), Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) and Certified Benefits Professional (CBP).
