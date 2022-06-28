Charter Flight Group (FLYCFG) has announced the opening of a new office in Dallas, TX and an expanded team. This new office and the larger team will help FLYCFG continue to meet customer and client needs amidst rising demand for private flights.
DALLAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Flight Group (FLYCFG) has announced the opening of a new office in Dallas, TX and an expanded team. This new office and the larger team will help FLYCFG continue to meet customer and client needs amidst rising demand for private flights. FLYCFG currently serves over 6,000 airports around the world and provides customers access to more than 6,000 private aircraft to choose from when planning their travel. With plans to continue to grow to meet client demands, FLYCFG announced the new office will be located at:
Charter Flight Group
8001 Lemmon Ave, Suite 202, Dallas, TX 75209
"We believe this new location will allow us even more capability to provide great service to passengers from around the US and the rest of the world," says CEO Jordan Brown. "With an expanded team, we are able to build even further on our outstanding customer service and our ability to respond to customer needs. This expansion is part of our goal to provide a seamless client service experience, partnering with clients to allow them access to a flight whenever they need it."
Customers who fly with FLYCFG have around-the-clock, direct access to a 24/7 customer concierge service. Through the use of advanced proprietary software, FLYCFG also offers passengers integrated trip planning, simplifying the route planning process. In just one phone call, FLYCFG staff is available to help customers plan travel routes, book flights and reserve end-to-end VIP transportation and lodging. With FLYCFG's elite customer service, passengers can find themselves in the air on the way to their destination within just three hours of booking a flight.
A Jet Genius Florida Holdings Company based in Boca Raton, FL, Charter Flight Group experienced record growth throughout 2021 and remains a leading player in the private jet charter industry. FLYCFG plans to continue to expand and deliver remarkable customer service along the way, serving current passengers as well as reaching new ones. FLYCFG strives to leverage its advanced proprietary technologies to connect clients with private flights on demand and provide a superior flight experience while prioritizing safety and client needs.
To learn more about the comprehensive benefits that FLYCFG offers or to book a flight, contact FLYCFG today or call (888) 634-7449.
Media Contact
Ryan Sargent, Charter Flight Group, 1 9725734200, contact@flycfg.com
SOURCE Charter Flight Group