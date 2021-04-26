NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - -Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) today named David Ferreira, Ed.D. as its new provost and vice president of academic affairs, according to college president Ed Klonoski. Dr. Ferreira joins Charter Oak having established a career in higher education providing academic leadership for urban and rural public college students in Connecticut, Maryland, South Carolina and Florida. Dr. Ferreira was most recently the Interim AVP of Academic Operations at the future Connecticut State Community College, as well as the Dean of Academic and Student Affairs, Northwestern Connecticut Community College. He holds a B.S. in Political Science from Southern Connecticut State University, a M.A. in Political Science from American University and a Ed.D from Northcentral University. He resides in Barkhamsted, CT.
"Charter Oak State College is a leader in providing online learning for adults seeking to enter, transition or advance in their chosen career field," said Klonoski. "Since our founding in 1973, we have been one of the most affordable and accessible options for adults seeking to earn credentials. By offering credit for professional credentials and by recognizing prior learning, Charter Oak is laser focused on meeting the needs of our students and today's workforce."
According to President Klonoski, "What attracted us the most about Dr. Ferreira is not only his commitment to academic excellence, but his commitment to adult learners and diverse student populations. While he will replace a Provost with a long history at the College, Dr. Ferreira brings a wealth of experience leading and operationalizing academic programs, student services, student resources and student assessment. His focus on the workforce and alignment of academic curricula will assist us in continuing to offer high-value low-cost credentials in high growth career fields to students here in Connecticut and across the country."
Dr. Ferreira commented on his appointment, "I am truly honored and humbled to be selected as the next provost and vice president of academic affairs of Charter Oak State College," Ferreira said. "I have always admired the institution's mission and proven track record of transforming the lives of adult learners. I look forward to joining the exceptional faculty and staff at Charter Oak as we provide innovative educational opportunities for working professionals in career areas that are in high demand."
Founded in 1973, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Care Administration and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
