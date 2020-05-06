NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, is proud to support Collegiate Hall Charter Schools in printing and delivering crucial education materials to students in the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Collegiate Hall, a college preparatory school for grades 4-8 in Oklahoma, was forced to close school buildings due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. While they offered online resources, they were committed to also providing printed materials so that no student needed to rely on a device to get their education.
At first, Collegiate Hall staff printed, compiled, and shipped packets for each individual student. Packets included weeks' worth of classwork, sample schedules, yoga exercises for indoor activities, information on where to access meals, information on how to access online materials, and supplemental materials. Since each grade had its own packets, manually assembling and shipping these materials quickly became unsustainable.
That's when Collegiate Hall found Mimeo. Now, the school administrators can prepare packets from the safety and ease of their home computers. Mimeo receives the orders online, prints in their Memphis-based production facilities, and ships in partnership with FedEx to residential addresses.
"No teacher needs the stress of figuring out how to print student packets right now," said Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo. "We saw early on that schools would need support during this trying time, so we put together special pricing to make it easy and budget-friendly for schools to use on-demand print for their students. We're glad to support Collegiate Hall and countless other schools across the country."
As an essential business, Mimeo is committed to printing and delivering crucial documents throughout the pandemic.
If your school district needs support providing students with print materials, visit www.mimeo.com/school-print/ to set up an account at reduced pricing and get started.
About Mimeo
Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit www.mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.
