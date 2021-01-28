LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaser, the global credit control automation platform, today announced the expansion of its accounting software integrations by launching a seamless connection with mid-tier Cloud accounting platform, AccountsIQ.
More small and mid-size businesses can now say goodbye to late payments with the Chaser and AccountsIQ integration that uses credit control automation for payment collection and reconciliation. The partnership has already been successful in improving cash flow and reducing business administration.
Late payments are a growing source of stress for business owners, with a 209% increase in late payments recorded since the global pandemic (CPA, 2020). Chaser's integration with AccountsIQ helps businesses put an end to late payments, whilst maintaining strong customer relationships, by allowing them to chase payments in a friendly, non-robotic manner. Not only do business owners improve their chances of being paid, but there is the added bonus of avoiding those uncomfortable conversations chasing overdue invoices.
The set-up is simple, and once customers have signed up, they can quickly set up personalised payment reminders and sending schedules. Due to the two-way integration, payments collected are consequently reconciled in both systems. This helps ensure accurate accounting data and saves admin time.
Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, has said: "SMEs drive economies of the world, yet late payments are a big issue and impact how they make day-to-day decisions. By working with leading accounting systems like AccountsIQ, we're helping to remove the hassle of late payments so that these businesses can save more time and focus on doing what they love so their business can thrive long-term."
Darren Cran, Chief Operating Officer of AccountsIQ adds: "Our customers have a huge opportunity to optimise their payment chasing processes. Through our partnership with Chaser we can offer businesses a better, more integrated way to chase payments so they can get paid sooner and reduce the strain that late payments put on their cashflow."
ABOUT CHASER
Chaser Technologies Limited helps small and mid-size businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections services and outsourced credit control services. Since launching in 2014, Chaser has been dedicated to solving this late payment problem for all businesses that sell on payment terms. By sending automatic and intelligent reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.
Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence 'Cloud App of the Year' three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero's 'App Partner of the Year' (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).
ABOUT ACCOUNTSIQ
AccountsIQ's award-winning Cloud-based accounting platform simplifies the way finance functions capture, process and report their financial information across multiple locations.
Built for the cloud, AccountsIQ is ideal for dynamic businesses that are growing locally or internationally, via subsidiaries, acquisition or through a franchising model, enabling anytime-anywhere processing, while allowing easy central control and consolidated reporting of results. Its unique consolidation engine, along with its ability to integrate with other applications, makes it easy to scale.
Today, over 4,000 companies in 85 countries enjoy 24/7 access to top level Financial Management functionality, providing smarter working practices including an integrated approval workflow app, expenses app and API integration with front end systems, while delivering simple and accurate consolidated results and a superior level of business insight.
AccountsIQ was awarded Enterprise Accounting Software of the Year 2019 and 2018, was a finalist in 2020 and has been ranked in the top half of the Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 high growth index for the past 6 years.
