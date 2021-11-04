NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chashama Gala is like no other. Come along and play! Fly through the air with Acro Yoga, partake in Chocolate Body Painting, and celebrate with the artists and entrepreneurs who make our city sparkle on Thursday, November 18th from 6pm to midnight at 144 West 43rd Street.
Martin Dunn, President of Dunn Development Corp. and a leader in the field of affordable housing and community development in New York City, will be one of the honorees at this year's gala. Over the past 22 years, Martin has shaped Dunn Development Corp. into a socially conscious, award-winning, real estate development firm with a reputation for high quality, transformative projects that are both beautifully designed yet serve New Yorkers most in need. Dunn Development Corp. has specifically been a pioneer and innovator in the field of supportive housing, developing new models that integrate formerly homeless individuals and families with special needs into mainstream settings with working families. Martin is an active advocate on all fronts of housing and homelessness issues and recently spearheaded initiatives to incorporate WiFi as a basic utility into new and existing affordable housing, helping to bridge the digital divide between all New Yorkers.
"Dunn Development Corp. and Chashama's current and past partnerships are beautifully symbiotic. We provide much-needed space for ChaShaMa artists to work and grow and in turn they teach their craft to our tenants of all ages, helping them to create and blossom," says Martin Dunn. "It is my honor to be part of their Gala."
The Chashama Gala brings together a fantastical array of eccentric artists. Every installation is a spectacular experience. Come explore with us at this living playground of New York's underground art scene that makes this city magical.
This year's Chashama Gala will surpass our wildest dreams," says Anita Durst, Founder of Chashama. "The gala is really a celebration of the artists and entrepreneurs who make our city sparkle."
All proceeds support Chashama's mission to transform vacant NYC real estate into free space for small business owners and artists and provide hundreds of art workshops in under-resourced communities. For tickets and more information, visit https://chashama-gala-2021.eventbrite.com.
About Chashama
Chashama has transformed unused space for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events and provided 1,500 free art classes in under-served communities. Chashama's new program, Storefront Startup, provides space for 70 women and minority owned small businesses. Each year, Chashama gives $9 million worth of real estate to participants.
Please visit http://www.chashama.org for more information.
