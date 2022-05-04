Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of ChatFunnels is recognized as one of Utah's top 100 entrepreneurs by WIN in partnership with TechBuzz and Salt Lake Chamber. Billy is also scheduled to keynote at the tech industry's largest virtual demand gen leadership summit for marketers and sales professionals to learn best practices for funnel optimization.
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of ChatFunnels, the leading account-based engagement platform for B2B industries, has been named one of the top entrepreneurs in Utah on April 28th, 2022, by the Wasatch Innovation Network (WIN) in partnership with TechBuzz News and the Salt Lake Chamber. The WIN100 list is made up of the top entrepreneurs in Utah as nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges. Nearly 1,200 entrepreneurs were nominated, representing a broad range of companies covering many sectors of the Utah economy and ultimately, 107 were selected. "These WIN100 entrepreneurs represent the best of the best in terms of innovation and capacity to lead our growing ecosystem," said Derek Miller, president, and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance.
"I'm honored to be included in the 2022 WIN100 and to be recognized by the other great entrepreneurs in Utah, "Billy said. "It's really a credit to our team at ChatFunnels and all the great work they do to help businesses automate intelligently in order to identify, engage and close more customers".
In addition, ChatFunnels is hosting its 4th Semi-Annual Demand Gen Summit, an online summit for marketers and sales professionals to learn best practices for funnel optimization. Billy will be keynoting at the event where he'll discuss strategies for using demand generation with account-based engagement and the pitfalls to avoid.
This FREE to register summit will be on May 18th, 2022. The Summit will be a one-day virtual event showcasing 30+ of the industry's leading sales and marketing leaders where they reveal the latest growth trends and strategies being used by some of the world's leading B2B organizations.
The Summit sessions are placed into three distinct tracks that indicate their positioning along the sales funnel: Drive Demand, Engage Demand, and Close Demand.
Billy will be joined by the following speakers among others who will be featured at the Summit:
- G2's VP of Revenue Marketing, Robin Izsak-Tseng
- Calendly's Head of Product Marketing, Jeff Hardison
- Demandbase's CMO, Jon Miller
- 6sense's SVP of Revenue Analytics, Saima Rashid
- Domo's CMO, Mark Maughan
- The Pedowitz Group's Principal & Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Debbie Qaqish
- Tenbound's CEO and Founder, David Dulany
- FreshLime's CEO, Jay Bean
- Demand Science's CRO, Chris Rack
- Zonos' Co-Founder and CRO, Daniel Johnson
- Sendoso's VP of Marketing, Neil Shah
In addition to the speakers, the Demand Gen Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize exceptional industry leaders who are bringing their companies forward with demand generation and are crowd-nominated and voted. To register for free or to vote for Demand Gen leaders awards go to http://www.demandgensummit.com.
Send inquiries regarding summit sponsorships to: tanner.sundwall@chatfunnels.com
About ChatFunnels
ChatFunnels is an account-based engagement orchestration platform designed to help your sales and marketing teams sell to your ideal customers. ChatFunnels allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. ChatFunnels is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic on your website into customers. ChatFunnels is used by leading brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Pantheon, Archive360 & Paytm.
