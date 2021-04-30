SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading conversation marketing optimization company ChatFunnels welcomed keynote speaker Boston Consulting Group (BCG) executive Scott Rhodes to speak at their spring 2021 Demand Gen Summit, which was held on Wednesday April 28th, 2021. Scott was joined by industry luminary Dave Elkington, founder of XANT, to discuss Account-Based Engagement, the next generation of customer engagement and marketing.
Scott Rhodes is an industry leader with 20+ years of experience building and scaling marketing organizations. He has leveraged his deep expertise in B2B and B2C marketing to build revolutionary customer journeys and metric-focused marketing strategies. At BCG, he has been the strategic lead for Fortune 100 clients solving revenue challenges using data to building intuitive customer experiences across the customer journey.
Rhodes and Elkington's presentation includes essential innovative strategies to implement ABE that every B2B sales and marketing leader will need to understand to remain relevant. "B2B sellers must address buyers' specific needs better by personalizing their engagement and integrating digital experiences with offline communications" explained Rhodes. "ABE represents a major change in how [next-gen revenue leaders] deal with their most important accounts."
In addition to Rhodes and Elkington, Tim Ash was a keynote speaker at the event sharing strategies from his new bestselling book, "Unleash Your Primal Brain." Additional speakers at the Summit included:
- Stephen Rossi, CMO of Solv.
- Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity
- Lorena Morales, VP of Marketing at Go Nimbly
- Kristina Jaramillo, CMO of Speedwork Social
- Scott Logan, VP of Marketing at Kronologic
- David Dulany, CEO & Founder of Tenbound
- Chris Beall, CEO of ConnectAndSell
- Renata Centurión, Director for Latin America at Winning by Design
About ChatFunnels
ChatFunnels is a conversational marketing platform designed to optimize your sales and marketing funnel. Account-based engagement features allow you to identify, target, and engage accounts both on and off your website. Through optimized bots and live chat, ChatFunnels helps your marketing and sales teams engage with and convert traffic that is on your website. ChatFunnels is used by leading brands such as Ivanti, Pantheon, Nomi Health, Archive360, and QuickBase.
About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.
Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.
