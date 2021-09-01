LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector software, announced that the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the Town of Halton Hills in Ontario, Canada, went live with the CentralSquare Property Tax solution. In the last six months since going live, both municipalities have been successfully calculating levies, delivering interim and final tax bills and collecting funds.
With CentralSquare's new property tax system, Chatham-Kent and Halton Hills have decreased corporate risk, enhanced efficiency, and improved service delivery to their constituents. By replacing their end-of-life legacy property tax systems with a new cloud based and responsive solution, both municipalities have greatly lowered risk associated with aging, legacy systems, while delivering improved customer service.
Not only does Chatham-Kent and Halton Hills have a new and highly capable system with an exciting roadmap, but they are also now backed by a strong and growing company in CentralSquare who is dedicated to the market in both Ontario and across the public sector.
"A Property Tax system is absolutely mission critical and to replace our decades-old system, we needed assurance from a partner that was not only dedicated to the Ontario market, they had to have deep domain knowledge too. We have seen all of this from CentralSquare," said Town of Halton Hills' Deputy Treasurer and Senior Manager of Accounting and Taxation, Joseph Vandermee. He adds "The incredible dedication and passion of CentralSquare was on full display. Honestly, I can't believe how far we've come together as a client and vendor team."
About CentralSquare
Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech, Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 8,000 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, payroll, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. CentralSquare's broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.
Media Contact
Katy Herr, CentralSquare Technologies, +1 202-770-9301, katy.herr@centralsquare.com
SOURCE CentralSquare Technologies