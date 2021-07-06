AURORA, Colo., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, July 12th, Cheba Hut, the marijuana-inspired sandwich "joint," will open its newest location in Aurora at 14505 E. Alameda Ave. The "toasted" sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies along with a full service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites Loveland Ale Works, Oskar Blues, Odell and New Belgium.
Owner David Timmons purchased his first Cheba Hut location in 2010. Still in his early 20's and a recent college graduate, Timmons was immediately drawn to the brand's culture and superior food options and wanted to open a Cheba Hut location of his own. Now, 11 years later, Timmons owns 19 Cheba Hut locations spread across several states including Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin. The opening of Cheba Hut Aurora marks his first in the Aurora community and his 16th stop in Colorado.
"I could not be more excited to continue Cheba Hut's growth in Colorado with a new shop in Aurora," said Timmons. "We listened to the Aurora community and we are thrilled to be able to bring some new, quality food options to the community."
To celebrate its Grand Opening, Cheba Hut will host a VIP event prior to opening its doors to the public, allowing friends and local business owners to experience a sneak peek of the new concept.
"This is something I've personally been trying to make happen for a long time, and Timmons is the perfect owner to bring Cheba Hut to Aurora," Larsen said.
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
Timmons says he was initially drawn to the culture of Cheba Hut and has continued to be inspired by the high level of service the brand gives to both its customers and employees. With 19 locations under his belt, Timmons has had the opportunity to bring on many hardworking team members that continue to add benefit to the brand.
"This will be a great opportunity to not only provide quality food in Aurora, but to also create jobs and give a boost to the local economy," said Timmons.
For more information about Cheba Hut of Aurora, visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/aurora-city-center/ or follow them on Instagram at @chebahut_citycenter and on Facebook.
ABOUT CHEBA HUT:
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint," Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high, it's about epic food and legendary service!
Media Contact
Amy Tatnall, Mainland, 3125263996, atatnall@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Cheba Hut