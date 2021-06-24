LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckAlt, the leading independent provider of payment and item processing solutions for credit unions and banks in the U.S., has formed a strategic alliance with credit union service organization (CUSO) and core provider CU Prodigy to support digital transformation at credit unions, specifically with loan payment processing services.
"CheckAlt is delighted to work with the CU Prodigy team," said Trish DiMaggio-Zander, VP of Credit Union Relationships for CheckAlt. "Further facilitating digital transformation for credit unions through our robust payment solutions including LoanPay puts members in the driver's seat of an excellent experience while enabling credit unions to be a financial services provider offering a full suite of solutions."
CheckAlt's LoanPay, the premier loan payment processing platform designed with credit unions in mind, enables credit unions to meet the evolving expectations of their tech-savvy members. As a CUSO and core provider representing credit unions in the process of digital transformation, CU Prodigy sought a collaborative partnership with CheckAlt to help credit unions streamline operations with technology that enables payments from anywhere, at any time—in-person, by a call center representative, online, SMS text, or by phone via interactive voice response.
"Credit unions continue to seek opportunities to serve their members wherever they are," said Amber Harsin, CUDE and CEO of CU Prodigy. "We are excited to enhance our suite of services to credit unions through our partnership with CheckAlt to support all our credit unions in their commitment to providing anytime, anywhere service."
