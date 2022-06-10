Following the success of the 2022 BBWO event in April in Los Angeles, the two Italian specialties will return to the U.S, to attend the largest specialty food show in the country
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fontina DOP Consortium and Baraggia Biellese and Vercellese Rice DOP Consortium are pleased to announce their participation at "Summer Fancy Food 2022" in New York, the largest specialty food show in the US promoted by the leading trade association, Speciality Food Association.
Throughout the three-day event, June 12-14, U.S. retail buyers, distributors, and other trade professionals will have an exclusive opportunity to taste and discover the high-quality cheeses of Fontina PDO from Valle d'Aosta and unique rice varieties of Biella and Vercelli Baraggia PDO.
Summer Fancy Food 2022's participation accompanies, "Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table." A larger project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting the PDOs of Fontina Valle d'Aosta, rice of Baraggia biellese and vercellese, and the renowned denominations of Barolo & Barbaresco.
The Fontina DOP Consortium and Baraggia Biellese and Vercellese Rice DOP Consortium will be located in the Italy Pavilion at booths 3200-3204.
This is familiar territory for Fontina DOP cheese and Baraggia Biellese and Vercellese Rice, as they've already taken part in the second edition of Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO) on April 28th and 29th, 2022 at Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. At the event participants took a culinary journey, tasting Barolo and Barbaresco wines paired with Fontina PDO cheeses and risotto, prepared with Barraggia rice.
About Top Tales: Top Tales is a project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting Fontina DOP from Valle d'Aosta, Rice of Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese DOP, as well as the DOCG's Barolo and Barbaresco. The European communication campaign, Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table, is designed to increase the awareness of the three existing DOP products in the United States market.
About Consorzio Produttori e Tutela della DOP Fontina: The Consortium was created in 1952 with the intent to protect Fontina DOP, specifically in regard to production and distribution. The entity recognizes every wheel of Fontina produced following the Consortium's rules with a Fontina DOP trademark.
About Consorzio di Tutela della DOP Riso di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese: The Baraggia Rice was awarded PDO status in 2007 following the European Union verifying its unique quality and nutritional characteristics. Today, the denomination covers 22,000 hectares of paddy fields across 28 communes.
