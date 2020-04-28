SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite an expanding national shutdown, one San Francisco-based female-led startup has proven its ability to persevere. Cheetah, an e-commerce platform offering contactless pickup and delivery of food and supplies, announced today it successfully closed $36 million in Series B funding led by Eclipse Ventures, with participation from ICONIQ Capital, Hanaco Ventures, and Floodgate Fund. This investment brings the company's total funding to $66 million since it was founded in 2015.
"This pandemic has shed light on how technology can be used to quickly adapt core services within the food industry like delivery, fulfillment, and supply chains," said Lior Susan, founder and Managing Partner at Eclipse. "Cheetah's team has demonstrated agility and ingenuity on behalf of their customers, and the resiliency of building a technology-centric operation. The company's vertical integration and technology stack have enabled them to accommodate changing buyer behavior as food supply chains shifted from a focus on commercial operations to consumer homes."
Cheetah is transforming the wholesale food industry, offering transparent pricing to consumers, independent restaurants and small businesses with next-day, contactless delivery for orders placed through its mobile application. Using its fleet of refrigerated trucks, Cheetah delivers everything from bakery items to beverages, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, fresh produce, condiments, snacks and cleaning supplies. Originally launched as a wholesale delivery service for restaurants and small businesses, Cheetah was able to quickly build on its existing technology foundation the week prior to California's shelter-in-place order, launching a direct-to-consumer service called Cheetah For Me. This unique service gives local residents and small businesses in the Bay Area safe access to essential food and supplies at competitive wholesale prices. Consumers simply order through the mobile app and pick up the next day from one of Cheetah's designated drive-through locations.
"The positive feedback from the community has been overwhelming," said Na'ama Moran, co-founder and CEO at Cheetah. "This funding allows Cheetah to build on our strong foundation and expand essential services directly to the consumer. Now, we can provide even more people with the food and supplies they need in a safe and cost-effective way, throughout this crisis and beyond. Our purpose has always been to help independent restaurants thrive. Now we are helping communities thrive."
To learn more about Cheetah's direct-to-consumer service, visit https://www.gocheetah.com/cheetah-for-me.
About Cheetah
Cheetah is a provider of contactless pickup and delivery services for food and supplies at wholesale prices. By turning refrigerated trucks into mobile fulfillment centers, Cheetah provides the safest option for grocery pickup without contact and away from crowds. Consumers simply place their order through the Cheetah mobile app and drive to one of multiple designated locations in the Bay Area where products are placed in the trunk of their car without leaving the driver's seat.
Founded in 2015 by Na'ama Moran, Christopher Elliott, Alon Har-Tal and Vincent Matranga, the company is financially backed by Eclipse Ventures, Floodgate Fund, Hanaco Ventures, and ICONIQ Capital with headquarters in San Francisco and offices in Israel. For more information, visit www.gocheetah.com, follow us on our blog, and on Instagram and Twitter at @gocheetah.
Media Contact:
Cast Influence for Cheetah Technologies: cheetah@castinfluence.com
Press Kit: http://ow.ly/Xp3b50yVkkV
Related Images
cheetah-logo.png
Cheetah Logo
Related Links