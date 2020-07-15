BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to earn some extra cheddar from your couch? Well, your wildest streaming dreams have finally come true with the Cheez-It® Snap'd & Stream experience on Amazon, a new way to make all your can't-stop-won't-stop snack-watching pay off.
With unbelievable levels of cheesy munchability, Cheez-It Snap'd is already engineered for epic streaming sessions. To prove it, Cheez-It Snap'd launched an all-new rewards program that incentivizes snack lovers with a $5 Amazon credit toward Cheez-It Snap'd and other Cheez-It products just for completing the monthly challenges. (US only)
It's no secret that consumers are cutting the cord and changing where, when and how they consume content. But one thing remains the same – people's love of snacking while watching their favorite shows and movies. And with an increasing consumer demand for rewards programs, the Cheez-It Snap'd & Stream experience gives streaming fans a bonus they can really brag about – cheesy, munchable snacks – for doing something they already love.
"We all know that feeling when you're streaming and snacking and – next thing you know – you're in the middle of the second season of a show you just started," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "We're excited about this new, first-of-its kind streaming rewards program on Amazon. Snap'd & Stream is another extraordinary experience we can deliver to our Cheez-It fans and take their streaming sessions to a new level of enjoyment."
HOW IT WORKS
- Enroll in the monthly Snap'd & Stream experience on https://www.amazon.com/cheezitsnapd using any Amazon account.
- Once enrolled, if you watch the specified amount of content tied to each month's theme, you'll be rewarded with a $5 Amazon credit that can be used to purchase select Cheez-It Snap'd, Cheez-It products and more.
- Enroll again next month for the chance to win more rewards!
This July, enjoy inspirational stories of fearless athletes and passionate coaches with the streaming theme "Gutsy Sports Heroes." Be sure to enroll and watch top shows and movies included within this month's selected titles to start earning rewards.
Released in 2019, Cheez-It Snap'd offers a new take on the original Cheez-It cracker. The new product quickly gained a strong fanbase, with product flying off the shelves and outpacing sales benchmarks. This super thin, crispy, munchable snack with real cheese inside and out provides seriously big cheese flavor and is the perfect complement to watching your favorite TV series. Cheez-It Snap'd is currently available in three flavors: Double Cheese, Cheddar Sour Cream and Onion and Jalapeno Jack.
Check back each month for new Snap'd & Stream themes and ways to earn more munchable rewards. For more information follow @Cheezit on Instagram and Twitter, and check out Facebook.com/cheezit.
ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY
