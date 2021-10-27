SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) kicked off their first O'ahu event on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Noe at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. The event was followed by the Festival's only brunch event this year, Hawaiian Airline Presents Sweet & Savory at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa on October 17, 2021 and The Art of Food & Wine at The "Original" Roy's® in Hawaii Kai later that evening—a special affair which paired stunning dishes and original works of art from esteemed local painters and sculptors. These unique works are available for bidding through the HFWF21 Online Auction now through October 25, 2021. The celebration of food and culture on O'ahu concludes with Kamehameha Schools Presents Backyard BBQ & Mele on the Lawn—the Festival's first-ever event bringing together Hawai'i's top culinary, cultural and entertainment talent on December 5, 2021. Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival finishes it's 11th annual Festival with three events on the island of Maui, December 8-11, 2021.
Chef Works has been collaborating with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival team for over 11 years when the event series was simply an idea in the making, aiming to support local chefs and charities on O'ahu. "I remember the day I received the call from Denise about the idea of putting together this event, which was only going to be on one island, have two events and was very exclusive", says Marcee Katz , Corporate Sales Director and Relationship Master Builder. "It has only exploded in popularity and purpose since then and it was a no brainer for me to support Alan, Roy and Denise in their dream at that time. I had known them for many years prior." It has since become a multi-island event, bringing in a global culinary presence meant to support and drive agricultural, cultural and culinary awareness. Chef Works is proud to continue sponsoring this event and expand our partnership to support its purpose and its responsibility to the islands.
As a nonprofit organization, HFWF, is committed to spotlighting Hawai'i's agricultural abundance and culinary excellence. This year, the Festival also focuses on "fostering a greater appreciation for Hawai'i's natural resources by educating residents and visitors about [their] collective responsibility to 'Mālama 'Āina' — to care for the land." New for 2021, the Festival partnered with nonprofit and agricultural organizations to offer hands-on volunteer opportunities to Festival chefs and guests that are tied to each event and provide opportunities to deepen their appreciation for the Islands and its natural beauty and resources. Putting volunteers directly in touch with the land and ocean, these activities add a true farm-to-table experience.
"The mission of the Festival has always been about showcasing our local agriculture, farmers, ranchers, and fisherman," said Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of HFWF. "We're asking our chefs and ticket holders to volunteer and do work in the community as their gift back to the Islands. Some of it will be doing beach cleanups, and some of it will be in the taro patches, but every experience is intended to enhance their Festival experience while strengthening connections to Hawai'i."
"A key important component of Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival is about helping build a better relationship with residents and visitors as well as across our local industries and communities," said Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi hopes everyone can work together to build a stronger and more resilient economy, that includes how to better manage tourism, and attract the right kind of visitors who will respect Hawaii's culture, land, and people.
Also new for 2021 is Kamehameha Schools Presents Backyard BBQ & Mele on the Lawn at Bishop Museum. This unique event creates collaborative opportunities supporting emerging artists and industries in Hawai'i, including culinary, art, music and fashion. The evening showcases Hawaiian culture and traditions to residents and visitors through food, mele (song) and creative arts. Guests will enjoy a taste of the best island-raised meat products and indigenous produce prepared by top local chefs. Na Leo, Hawai'i's most celebrated female trio of vocalists, headlines the evening joined by fellow Kamehameha Schools alumni, the award-winning musical group Keauhou. The event will also feature partnerships with Hawai'i 'Ulu Cooperative, Hawaiian lifestyle brand Manaola, as well as event co-hosts and local celebrities Brook Lee and Manu Boyd. Tickets are still available to the December lineup at http://www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.
About Hawaii Food & Wine Festival: HFWF is the Pacific's premier culinary experience destination that features more than 150 internationally-renowned master chefs, culinary personalities, and winemakers and mixologists. Cofounded by James Beard Award-winning chefs Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong, the Hawaii Ag and Culinary Alliance nonprofit program attracts national and international guests to extraordinary, diverse, and conscious dining opportunities. The Festival has donated more than $3 million to local community organizations that support sustainability, culinary programs, and agriculture. Stay connected with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival via https://hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com or follow HFWF on Twitter and Instagram at @HIFoodWineFest and on Facebook @HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.
About Chef Works: Chef Works is the global leader in culinary and hospitality apparel with unrivaled distribution in more than 90+ countries. With an emphasis on fashion and function, Chef Works dresses the back of the house and waitstaff for a diverse range of customers including: International hotel chains, award-winning restaurants and bars, culinary schools, food service companies, laundries, assisted living facilities and upscale cinemas. The family-owned-and-operated business has helped pave the way for the current culinary uniform movement by working directly with celebrity chefs and hospitality influencers to develop innovative, fashion-forward garments. Visit us at https://www.chefworks.com
