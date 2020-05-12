SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart kitchen assistant app maker Chefling today announced a partnership with nutrition analysis leader Edamam to further enhance personalized recipe recommendations for home cooks. The Chefling app, which uses artificial intelligence to match users with recipes based on ingredients, will leverage Edamam's food database and nutrition analysis to support over 30 lifestyle, health and allergen-free diets, such as keto, vegan, gluten-free and low carb.
The update comes as Chefling rapidly evolves to meet the needs of everyday cooks during a time of rapid change. "The service Chefling provides just became critical for many Americans," said Jeff Xie, founding CEO. "People suddenly find themselves at home for every meal, perhaps without the ingredients they're used to. They need to know what they can cook, and they need our recommendations to adhere to their dietary needs. We're proud to team up with Edamam to deliver that."
Chefling's smart kitchen assistant apps on iOS and Android help users with meal planning, recipe discovery, inventory tracking, shopping list collaboration, smart appliance control, and more. Users browse recipes based on what they have in their pantry, and now Chefling can tailor recommendations to the dietary needs of each user.
"Cooking just became the only way many Americans are eating, and for many of them, it's new to spend this much time in the kitchen," Chefling Co-Founder Amar Krishna added. "We want to make it as easy as possible for this new generation of home cooks to find exactly the kinds of recipes they need to stay happy and healthy."
About Chefling
Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley and provides an AI-based smart kitchen assistant that combines meal planning, recipe discovery, inventory management and smart appliance connectivity to simplify the cooking experience and bring enjoyment back to the kitchen. The Chefling app is available for free on the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit www.chefling.com.
About Edamam
Edamam organizes the world's food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam's technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: "What should I eat?" www.edamam.com
Contact: support@chefling.com