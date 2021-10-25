RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chekhub, an app-based operations management company, today announced its acquisition of Horizonline Technologies, LLC, a Florida-based firm specializing in mission-critical facility operations. Horizonline provides industry-leading functionality as a Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) that enables companies to intelligently standardize, streamline, schedule, coordinate, and automate their maintenance management programs. The combined technology aims to solve some of the most complex operational challenges for organizations of all sizes and types.
"The addition of Horizonline will be a vital component of the Chekhub platform that will allow our customers to incorporate powerful CMMS functionality into our operations management platform," said Jon Trout, Founder, and CEO of Chekhub. "We see a benefit in combining the companies to increase our speed to market within mission-critical facilities to help solve operational challenges. Darryl has done a tremendous job building Horizonline into a successful company and we look forward to him joining the Chekhub executive team and learning from his experience."
With today's demanding schedules, handling multiple tasks and projects can be overwhelming and unproductive. Chekhub provides organizations with an operations management software platform that empowers people to get more done. Chekhub ensures companies have the tools needed to provide clarity, ensure precision, and increase efficiency in their operations.
"We started discussions with Horizonline in May, and it became apparent that the technology would be complementary to Chekhub's goal of providing a comprehensive operational management platform to customers," added Sanjay Patel, President of Chekhub. "The combined company will help serve a variety of industries and help them solve their operational challenges and become more efficient."
Darryl Rouse, Horizonline CEO, said, "I was impressed with the Chekhub team from our first meeting. I saw a great deal of synergy between Chekhub and Horizonline. I am thrilled to be joining their executive management team and helping Chekhub continue to grow their already impressive track record."
Darryl Rouse will join the Chekhub executive team to provide strategic leadership and help drive the integration of Horizonline into Chekhub's comprehensive operations management platform. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About Chekhub:
Chekhub is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, designed for organizations that need to manage every aspect of their operations in one platform. With a focus on empowering frontline teams, the platform drives organizations to deliver a best-in-class experience to their customers. It is a premier operational tool that increases efficiency and allows businesses to scale successfully. Visit https://chekhub.com, or follow Chekhub on LinkedIn to learn more.
