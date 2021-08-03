RUSK, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association (CCECA) has initiated a fiber-based grid modernization project throughout its service area, including Cherokee, Smith, Rusk and Nacogdoches counties. Construction is expected to begin in November, 2021 and will provide connectivity for six substations initially in support of its Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS). The Utility Grade Broadband™ architecture enables the service area for gigabit broadband services as well.
"A fiber network design that supports DERMS, SCADA and Outage Management is essential to improving the reliability of electricity to our members," said Bart Bauer, Engineering Supervisor for CCECA. "Lack of access to quality broadband is also a big problem for our community. FiberRise's Utility Grade Broadband™ serves our electric and broadband needs with a flexible and efficient architecture that can provides additional revenue opportunities and capabilities that benefit our cooperative membership. CCECA will soon offer lightning-fast speeds for work-at-home, telehealth and educational applications."
CCECA partnered with Huntsville, Alabama-based FiberRise to design its grid modernization fiber network. "We are excited and grateful to be working with the CCECA team," said Tommy Harmon, CEO of FiberRise. "Our expansion of services into Texas with Utility Grade Broadband™ continues to fulfill our mission to assist rural areas with improved utility grade services."
Utility Grade Broadband™ has been deployed in numerous electric cooperatives throughout the Southeast and unifies smart grid device management and broadband delivery into a single architecture.
About Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association
CCECA serves parts of 4 counties averaging 6.1 meters per mile and over 21,000 meters. The employees of CCECA provide affordable, reliable and safe electric power and are dedicated to improving the quality of life in the communities they serve. CCECA is involved in over 50 charitable and educational events annually, fostering positive ideas and values among young people to enhance skills in leadership, problem-solving and interpersonal relationships. CCECA is dedicated to the progress of its members.
About FiberRise
FiberRise, LLC enables electric utilities to implement and maintain fiber infrastructure with complete business visibility and simplicity in the delivery of broadband services. To date, FiberRise has helped enable nearly 400,000 rural homes and businesses with fiber broadband access at an unprecedented build rate that continues to increase. FiberRise manages fiber projects from inception and construction through operations and maintenance with high-touch service and support. FiberRise focuses on quality of life by helping to make broadband affordable and accessible to all. For more information, please visit us at http://www.fiber-rise.com.
