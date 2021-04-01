ATLANTA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cherokee Legal Holdings ("Cherokee"), a full-service direct legal and medical services company, providing financial assistance for plaintiffs, payment for medical care and the servicing of third-party, torte action receivables for medical providers, announced the hiring of Michael Byman as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Michael began with Cherokee at the beginning of the year.
"Michael's extensive experience in the healthcare space combined with his focus on customer service and his competitive edge from being both a collegiate and professional athlete fits perfectly with Cherokee's growth initiatives. We are here to change the healthcare and legal playing fields to the benefit of providers, attorneys and patients and he is the ideal leader for these goals," said Cherokee CEO, Reid Zeising. "Michael has proven to be successful at every stage in his career and this latest challenge is one that he is ideally suited for."
Prior to joining Cherokee, Michael worked as Regional Vice President for Jackson Physician Search, a Jackson Healthcare Company, where his region experienced 180 percent growth under his leadership, making it number one in region (2016-2020) for both growth and revenue. Additionally, Michael worked for Merritt Hawkins, part of AMN Healthcare, as Director of Business Development and Marketing, Smart-Tek as Divisional Vice President – Healthcare, and CompuPay Inc. as District Sales Manager.
The announcement of Michael comes as part of a series of promotions and new hires as Cherokee prepares for the next stage of company growth. Cherokee also recently announced the launch of Gain Servicing (http://www.gainservicing.com), a SaaS-based, AI-enhanced third-party servicing platform.
About Cherokee Legal Holdings
Cherokee Legal Holdings ("Cherokee"), parent company of Cherokee Funding and Gain Servicing, is the fastest growing legal funding and medical lien servicing company in the United States. Cherokee has built a best-in-class technology platform with core competencies designed specifically to effectively service and manage tens of thousands of third-party liability liens simultaneously – this has proven to be much more effective than if a provider were to manage any volume of liens in-house.
More about our companies:
- Cherokee Funding (http://www.cherokeefunding.com) provides monetary advances for personal injury victims to pay for their life needs and medical procedures while they await fair settlements.
- Designed for healthcare providers, Gain Servicing (https://www.gainservicing.com) is built on a SaaS based, AI-enhance lien servicing platform and provides revenue cycle management (RCM), financial, underwriting, risk management, settlement, collections and reporting services to healthcare providers who treat personal injury victims.
Fundamentally, Cherokee believes that uninsured and underinsured patients who have suffered injuries in an accident, through no fault of their own, should have access to the same high-quality medical care as insured victims. In addition to Cherokee Funding and Gain Servicing, Cherokee has established a non-profit organization built around personal injury victim access to medical care. Stay tuned for more details, http://www.allpatientaccess.com.
