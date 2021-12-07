COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cherokee Metropolitan District announced it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System connects over 325 participating agencies from across Colorado and Wyoming to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. The Cherokee Metropolitan District invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cherokeemetropolitandistrict.
The Cherokee Metropolitan District joined the purchasing group in December 2021. The Cherokee Metropolitan District will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
Before joining the system, the Cherokee Metropolitan District was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually. The traditional, "paper" procurement process is being replaced by local government agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming. In joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, the Cherokee Metropolitan District looks to save time, reach out to more vendors automatically and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.
The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, all vendors looking to do business with the Cherokee Metropolitan District can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cherokeemetropolitandistrict. The Cherokee Metropolitan District invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Cherokee Metropolitan District bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
"Our valued vendors can now save time and paper. Plus, they not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to start receiving business opportunities," stated Jeff Munger, Water Resource Engineer of the Cherokee Metropolitan District.
Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cherokeemetropolitandistrict. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Cherokee Metropolitan District:
The mission of the Cherokee Metro District (CMD) Team is to provide safe water, sewer service, clean parks and well-lit streets. We continually strive to attain the highest quality of service at a reasonable cost. We prepare for the anticipated needs and requirements of our current and future customers. The CMD staff consists of customer service professionals, engineers, Colorado state-certified water professionals, and state-certified wastewater professionals.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
