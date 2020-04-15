NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre, the NYC-based real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new partnership with Spatial.ai, creators of the world's first human-driven location dataset built by categorizing billions of conversations from social networks into actionable consumer segments. In this new partnership, Cherre will add Spatial's Geosocial data into their platform, providing mutual customers with turnkey access to 72 "social segments" to incorporate into real estate decision making.
Communities, like people, are unique and cannot be accurately defined by a single demographic or psychographic characterization. Spatial.ai's Geosocial dataset allows decision makers to better understand each community's multifaceted interests. Now with Geosocial data on Cherre's platform, mutual customers can see if people in their area of study are interested in wellness, or are craft brew lovers who have a penchant for traveling. 72 interest categories are featured in the platform and include segments such as Bookish, Dog Lovers, Girl Squad, Hops & Brews, Trendy Eats, and Yoga Advocates.
"The commercial real estate industry is becoming increasingly data savvy. With the recent shifts related to COVID, companies are learning that each investment decision is critical. The only way to set up a property for success, is by understanding the people in the trade area before making an investment decision," said Lyden Foust, CEO of Spatial.ai. "By partnering with Cherre, we are distilling billions of location-based social media posts into a clean and usable format directly within the Cherre platform to reveal patterns about people in the trade area based on what they do."
Cherre's award-winning real estate data platform seamlessly connects disparate datasets, enabling customers to automate workflows and build predictive analytics. With Cherre, customers are able to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs.
"Geosocial data unlocks a new level of insight into locations and communities," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "Adding Spatial.ai's social segment data into Cherre's platform will enable our customers to include community insights directly from the community, and optimize real estate decision making."
About Spatial.ai
Spatial.ai's Geosocial data is the world's first human-driven location dataset - built by organizing billions of location-based social media into 72 segments. Since launching their Geosocial segmentation in 2019 companies like Ford, TSCG, Keller Williams and over 150 retailers/restaurants with 100,000+ locations use Geosocial data to predict demand, select locations, and uncover the invisible community characteristics that have a bottom-line impact on their business.
Spatial.ai is backed by Serra Ventures, M25, Futureshape, and Techstars. They have won multiple awards in machine learning and artificial intelligence from Google, Fortune Magazine, and Disruptor Daily.
About Cherre
Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.
